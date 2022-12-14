World Cup 2022 scores, updates: France vs. Morocco

Can France become the first team in 60 years to go back-to-back?

France's win over England in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday meant it became the first country since Brazil in 1998 to advance to the semifinals of a World Cup as the defending champions. And a World Cup win for the French would make them the first team to win consecutive World Cups since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

At the moment, oddsmakers like France's chances. That victory over England and Brazil's loss to Croatia on Friday made France the favorites to win the World Cup ahead of Lionel Messi and Argentina. Will we get a France vs. Argentina final? Or will Morocco pull off yet another upset?

France vs. Morocco (Over/under 2.5 goals)

2 p.m. ET Wednesday, Fox

France to win (-185)

Morocco to win (+550)

Regulation tie (+290)

This is the toughest test yet for Morocco’s stingy defense. We’re fascinated to see how they play Kylian Mbappé; England double-teamed him nearly every time he was within sniffing distance of the goal. If Morocco does the same thing, there could be space for someone like Antoine Griezmann or Olivier Giroud. We’ll also go with the under in this game. It’s at -165.