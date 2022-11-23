World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Belgium vs. Canada

Groups E and F get underway on Wednesday as Spain, Germany and Belgium play their first matches of the tournament. Spain and Germany were heavy favorites to advance out of Group E, but the Germans didn't do their part early Wednesday, losing to Japan in stunning fashion. Spain rolled to an easy 7-0 win over Costa Rica. Belgium, meanwhile, takes on Canada in the Canadians' first World Cup game since 1986.

Belgium vs. Canada

2 p.m. ET Wednesday, Fox

Belgium will be without Romelu Lukaku after he was ruled out for the start of the tournament. But there’s still plenty of midfield and attacking talent in the side and Belgium has the best player in the tournament in Kevin De Bruyne. It won’t be surprising if Canada gets a result here, but we’ll take the favorites.