World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Argentina vs. Mexico

Can Argentina bounce back after its shocking World Cup 2022 loss to Saudi Arabia?

There are a lot of reasons to think it can. Argentina is still favored to win Group C and was dominant in the first half against a team that scored two goals on just two shots on goal. That doesn't happen all that often.

Mexico, meanwhile, needed a spark in its tie with Poland. Another performance like that isn't going to get it done against Argentina on Saturday.

Argentina vs. Mexico

2 p.m. ET Saturday, Fox

A Mexico win eliminates Argentina and would make for one of the most stunning storylines in recent World Cup history. We’re not confident that happens. This should be a very motivated Argentina side that puts itself in either second place or just a point from first with a win.