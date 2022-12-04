World Cup 2022 results, highlights: England trounces Senegal; Mbappé leads France over Poland

France and England will join Argentina and Netherlands in the quarterfinals after the European powerhouses made easy work of their opponents Sunday in Qatar.

France kicked things off Sunday morning with another dominant display in a 3-1 win over Poland. Olivier Giroud got things started off just before halftime, drilling a pass from Kylian Mbappé into the back of the net to become France's all-time leading goalscorer. Mbappé would add one of his own in the 74th minute and then cap things off in the 91st minute with a curling strike into the corner — his fifth goal of the tournament. Poland's Robert Lewandowski got a consolation goal in the waning seconds off a penalty kick.

In the late game, England made it look easy in its 3-0 win over Senegal. Jordan Henderson opened up the scoring in the 38th minute with a beautiful finish off a Jude Bellingham assist. Minutes later Harry Kane scored his first goal of the tournament when he doubled the lead right off a breakaway thanks to some brilliant play once again by Bellingham. In the second half, Bukayo Saka put the nail in the coffin with the third goal of the match to ensure England will meet France in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Here's how the matches unfolded: