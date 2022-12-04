World Cup 2022 results, highlights: England trounces Senegal; Mbappé leads France over Poland
France and England will join Argentina and Netherlands in the quarterfinals after the European powerhouses made easy work of their opponents Sunday in Qatar.
France kicked things off Sunday morning with another dominant display in a 3-1 win over Poland. Olivier Giroud got things started off just before halftime, drilling a pass from Kylian Mbappé into the back of the net to become France's all-time leading goalscorer. Mbappé would add one of his own in the 74th minute and then cap things off in the 91st minute with a curling strike into the corner — his fifth goal of the tournament. Poland's Robert Lewandowski got a consolation goal in the waning seconds off a penalty kick.
In the late game, England made it look easy in its 3-0 win over Senegal. Jordan Henderson opened up the scoring in the 38th minute with a beautiful finish off a Jude Bellingham assist. Minutes later Harry Kane scored his first goal of the tournament when he doubled the lead right off a breakaway thanks to some brilliant play once again by Bellingham. In the second half, Bukayo Saka put the nail in the coffin with the third goal of the match to ensure England will meet France in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
Here's how the matches unfolded:
WIDE!!! Grealish cuts inside before feeding Shaw to his left. He dinks the ball over the top, and Rashford slides in to hit the ball, but can only find the side netting!
Grealish collects a loose ball in midfield and scoops it up for Kane, who attempts to flick the ball to himself in the box but is unable to do so!
WIDE!!!! Senegal win a free-kick 30 yards from Pickford's goal, and Pape Sarr steps up to drill a low shot past the wall and into the side netting!
Sabaly cuts inside from the right and looks to play a ball through for Dia, but the Senegal striker slightly overruns it and Pickford gathers for England.
Rice is clattered by Nampalys Mendy in midfield, winning England a free-kick on halfway as Senegal try and spark themselves into some form of a response.
The work there from Foden was fantastic, picking up a loose ball and immediately looking to exploit the open space. He certainly did so, and put the ball on a plate for Saka to make it 3-0 to the Three Lions.