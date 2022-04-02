World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?

Joe Prince-Wright
·1 min read

With the draw made, it is time to release the 2022 World Cup rankings.

There are a few clear favorites to win the World Cup in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others which will obviously impact their chances of lifting the famous trophy.

Keep an eye out on a few underdogs too, as there are some real opportunities which have opened up depending on what side of the bracket you’re on.

We will updates these World Cup rankings before and during the tournament in Qatar, which takes place from November 21 to December 18.

Let us know what you think of the rankings below.

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

When: November 21, 2022 to December 18, 2022
Group stage game kick off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
Location: Qatar
TV channel: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

World Cup rankings – April 2, 2022

32. UAE/Australia/Peru
31. Tunisia
30. Costa Rica/New Zealand
29. Ghana
28. Saudi Arabia

27. Qatar
26. Cameroon
25. Japan
24. Iran
23. Canada

22. Wales/Scotland/Ukraine
21. Serbia
20. Poland
19. Ecuador
18. Mexico

17. Morocco
16. South Korea
15. USA
14. Croatia
13. Senegal

12. Switzerland
11. Uruguay
10. Portugal
9. Denmark
8. Netherlands
7. Spain

6. Argentina
5. Germany
4. France
3. England
2. Belgium
1. Brazil

World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites? originally appeared on NBCSports.com

