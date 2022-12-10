World Cup 2022: Olivier Giroud's goal gives France a 2-1 quarterfinal win over England

France’s attempt to win back-to-back World Cups is still on after a 2-1 win over England in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Olivier Giroud put France ahead in the 78th minute when he headed the ball off Harry Maguire’s shoulder and into the back of the net. England had a chance to tie just a few minutes later after Theo Hernandez bowled over Mason Mount in the penalty box.

It was a clear foul, though it wasn’t called on the field. After a video review, the referee was summoned to the monitor and granted the obvious penalty kick. But Harry Kane — who had scored on a penalty earlier in the second half — skied his spot kick over the crossbar in the 84th minute.

France then saw out the final 13 minutes of the game as England pressed forward for the tie. England's best chance in added time came in the 100th minute on a free kick just outside the box. But Marcus Rashford's kick went just over the crossbar seconds before the final whistle.

The game was extremely close; neither side really had a consistent advantage and both had excellent chances to score turned away by the goalkeepers.

England’s Jordan Pickford made a couple of phenomenal saves while France’s Hugo Lloris was challenged more than he’d been in the first four games of the tournament. Lloris came up big when he tipped a missile off the foot of Jude Bellingham over the bar.

Giroud’s goal was the 53rd of his career for France. He became the country’s all-time leading goal scorer when he scored against Poland in the Round of 16. Giroud famously didn’t score at all despite being France’s starting striker as the team won the 2018 World Cup and he wasn’t set to be a part of the starting lineup in 2022.

But an injury to Karim Benzema before the tournament opened the door for Giroud to take a starring role again and he’s grabbed it. As Kylian Mbappe has grabbed the attention of defenders and fans, Giroud has taken advantage of the opportunities he gets inside the penalty box.

France is the first team since Brazil in 1998 to make it to the semifinals of a World Cup after winning the previous one. If France beats Morocco in the semifinals on Wednesday and beats the winner of Croatia and Argentina in the final, it will be the first country to win back-to-back men’s World Cups since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.