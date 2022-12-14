World Cup 2022: Grant Wahl died of aortic aneurysm, wife says

U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl died of an aortic aneurysm while covering the World Cup in Qatar, Wahl's wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, said in a statement on Wednesday. Grounder said Wahl's body was returned to the United States on Monday, where an autopsy was performed.

"An autopsy was performed by the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office. Grant died from the rupture of a slowly growing, undetected ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium. The chest pressure he experienced shortly before his death may have represented the initial symptoms. No amount of CPR or shocks would have saved him. His death was unrelated to COVID. His death was unrelated to vaccination status. There was nothing nefarious about his death."

An aortic aneurysm happens when the aorta, the main artery that carries oxygen-rich blood from the heart to the rest of the body, develops a balloon-like bulge. According to the CDC, it can build for years, often with no symptoms or symptoms that can seem like something else (like pain in the back, belly or side). When the pressure on the aorta gets too great, it can rupture.

Wahl, just 48 years old, had not been feeling well in the days leading up to his death. On his podcast, he revealed that he had been to a medical clinic twice, and that he had bronchitis. Wahl died suddenly on Friday while in his seat in the stadium press box where he was covering the quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands. Paramedics arrived almost instantly and tried to revive him, but were unsuccessful.

Some initially suspected Wahl's death was the result of foul play, as Wahl had been outspoken in his criticism of the Qatari government for their treatment of migrant workers. Wahl's brother, Eric, initially suspected Grant had been killed, perhaps in connection to his recent act of protest in support of the LGBTQIA+ community. Homosexuality is outlawed in Qatar, but Wahl decided to wear a rainbow shirt to a match on Nov. 21 in support of Eric, who is gay, and the LGBTQIA+ community. Grant Wahl wrote on his Substack that he was detained by security and forced to remove the shirt before being released.

However, Eric tweeted on Tuesday that he no longer suspected his brother's death was the result of foul play.

The family will release a statement as to cause of death soon. I no longer suspect foul play. It was not PE. https://t.co/OKRV6XEvgL — Eric Wahl (@ziplamak) December 13, 2022

"While the world knew Grant as a great journalist, we knew him as a man who approached the world with openness and love," Grounder wrote. "Grant was an incredibly empathetic, dedicated, and loving husband, brother, uncle, and son who was our greatest teammate and fan. We will forever cherish the gift of his life."