Alphonso Davies scores Canada's first-ever World Cup goal

Alphonso Davies just authored a monumental moment in Canadian soccer history, as the men's team finally scored its first-ever goal at the World Cup.

Fittingly, it was the greatest men's player the nation has ever produced depositing the historic marker just over a minute into their crucial group stage clash with Croatia on Sunday.

THE FIRST GOAL EVER SCORED AT THE WORLD CUP FOR CANADA: ALPHONSO DAVIES! 🇨🇦#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/0t3iLwtCvk — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 27, 2022

Davies received an inch-perfect feed from winger Tajon Buchanan and headed the ball into the net, then took off in ecstasy towards the corner flag. It was an outstanding start for the Canadians, particularly for Buchanan, who had wasted a barrage of chances in the 1-0 loss to Belgium.

Davies also missed a penalty against Belgium, so he'll be thrilled to open his account in Qatar. Although he plays left back for Bayern Munich, Davies has operated as a winger for Canada. He's capable of playing virtually every position on the field, so it was fitting that he was the one to deliver this momentous strike for his country.

Canada's strategy, at least in the initial stages, was to overwhelm Croatia with its superior pace down the wings and this goal worked as a picturesque example of John Herdman's game plan.

Considering that Canada flamed out without a goal during its first World Cup appearance in 1986, Davies' goal will certainly be replayed across the country forever. If you want to be pedantic about the 2000 Gold Cup well then, sure, but for our money this is the most important goal in the history of the Canadian men's program.

