World Cup 2022: Brazil is a monster favorite over South Korea on Monday

Monday’s Round of 16 games at the 2022 are quite the contrast. The first game of the day looks evenly-matched between Croatia and Japan while Brazil is a big favorite in the afternoon game. Who will join England and France in the quarterfinals after they both won on Sunday? As always, the odds below are from BetMGM.

Japan vs. Croatia (over/under 2.5 goals)

10 a.m. ET, Fox

Japan to win (+280)

Croatia to win (+105)

Regulation tie (+225)

Is this set to be the first Round of 16 game that goes to extra time? We have a feeling it could be. Croatia is the first team to be favored at greater than even money and Japan has shown both an ability to defend and also be creative in the group stage.

Brazil vs. South Korea (2.5)

2 p.m. ET, Fox

Brazil to win (-375)

South Korea to win (+1050)

Regulation tie (+475)

While the first game of the day may be the most even matchup so far, this is the most lopsided one at BetMGM. South Korea would get you a heck of a return if it was to win in regulation but that’s probably not going to happen. We’re inclined to go with the under at -110 even though Neymar has been cleared to play.