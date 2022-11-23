World Cup 2022: Brazil and Portugal get their tournaments started on Thanksgiving

The last remaining groups to play finally get their World Cup campaigns underway on Thanksgiving as Brazil and Portugal make their first World Cup 2022 appearances.

The World Cup favorites are the clear top choice to win Group G while Portugal is the favorite in Group H. While you're likely to be spending more time with family and watching NFL football on Thursday than you are watching the World Cup, there's still four games to get some action on. Here's what you need to know. All odds are from BetMGM.

Odds to win Group G

Brazil (-275)

Serbia (+500)

Switzerland (+500)

Cameroon (+1800)

Odds to finish top 2 in Group G

Brazil (-1400)

Serbia (+100)

Switzerland (+100)

Cameroon (+350)

Switzerland vs. Cameroon (over/under 2.5 goals)

5 a.m. ET Thursday, FS1

Switzerland to win (-130)

Cameroon to win (+380)

Tie (+250)

Switzerland finished third in its Group in Euro 2020 but advanced to the quarterfinals and lost there to Spain on penalties after knocking out France on penalties in the Round of 16. The confidence from that Euro 2020 run should be a huge boost and we’ll take Switzerland straight up in this one at just -130.

Brazil is the favorite to win the 2022 World Cup. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

Brazil vs. Serbia (2.5)

2 p.m. ET, Fox

Brazil to win (-210)

Serbia to win (+550)

Tie (+333)

Serbia isn’t a massive underdog to the World Cup favorites because of the talent on the roster. Aleksander Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic are a strong striker pairing and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is a player that’s been long coveted by top clubs. We’ll still take the Brazilians to win this one but our preferred bet is to take under 2.5 goals at +100.

Odds to win Group H

Portugal (-145)

Uruguay (+200)

Ghana (+900)

Korea (+900)

Odds to finish top 2 in Group H

Portugal (-500)

Uruguay (-250)

South Korea (+225)

Ghana (+240)

Uruguay vs. South Korea (2.5)

8 a.m. ET, FS1

Uruguay to win (-135)

South Korea to win (+425)

Tie (+250)

This is the game projected to be the lowest-scoring. Under 2.5 goals is at -175. Uruguay still has Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez on the roster, though Darwin Nunes is primed to take over as the leader of the front line. Tottenhams Heung Min Son is capable of taking a game over himself, especially if he can find space on the counter. We’ll take a close Uruguay win but wouldn’t be surprised at all with a tie.

Portugal vs. Ghana (2.5)

11 a.m. ET, Fox

Portugal to win (-250)

Ghana to win (+775)

Tie (+350)

How does the tumult at Manchester United affect the Portugal squad? Captain Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes are no longer club teammates after Ronaldo’s contract was terminated on Tuesday. Ronaldo is set to be the team’s starting striker on Thursday, though it’s fair to wonder if Portugal would have an even better chance to win the World Cup if he was on the bench. Portugal is the right side here.