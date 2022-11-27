World Cup 2022: Brazil and Portugal continue their World Cup campaigns on Monday

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in Portugal's win over Ghana on Thursday in the 2022 World Cup. (Photo by Sarah Stier - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The second round of group stage games concludes on Monday as Groups G and H take to the field again. Brazil will be shorthanded for its game against Switzerland while Portugal and Uruguay meet in the game of the day at 2 p.m. ET.

Here’s what you need to know to bet Monday’s games courtesy of BetMGM.

Group G standings

1. Brazil, 3 points

2. Switzerland, 3 points

3. Cameroon, 0 points

4. Switzerland, 0 points

Odds to win Group G

Brazil (-700)

Switzerland (+500)

Serbia (+1200)

Cameroon (+10000)

Odds to finish top 2 in Group G

Brazil (-3000)

Switzerland (-200)

Serbia (+130)

Cameroon (+1200)

Cameroon vs. Serbia (over/under 2.5 goals)

5 a.m, ET Monday, FS1

Cameroon to win (+380)

Serbia to win (-135)

Tie (+260)

This could be a game you don’t have to bet. Unless you’re a die-hard soccer fan you probably didn’t get up at 5 a.m. ET on Thanksgiving morning to watch Cameroon play Switzerland and you might have been watching the NFL instead of Brazil’s win over Serbia. If you’re not comfortable betting a game because you haven’t seen either team, don’t do it. We’re going with Serbia to win and set up a big game vs. Switzerland on the final day of group play.

Brazil vs. Switzerland (2.5)

11 a.m. ET Monday, Fox

Brazil to win (-210)

Switzerland to win (+625)

Tie (+320)

Brazil will be without Neymar and Danilo because of ankle injuries but this is one of the deepest teams in the tournament. Switzerland’s long odds are enticing given the upsets so far in this World Cup, but Brazil should take care of business. Under 2.5 goals at -115 is our play.

Group H standings

1. Portugal, 3 points

2. South Korea, 1 point

3. Uruguay, 1 point

4. Ghana, 0 points

Odds to win Group H

Portugal (-400)

Uruguay (+400)

South Korea (+1000)

Ghana (+3300)

Odds to finish top 2 in Group H

Portugal (-2500)

Uruguay (-190)

South Korea (+175)

Ghana (+450)

South Korea vs. Ghana (2.5)

8 a.m. ET Monday, FS1

South Korea to win (+145)

Ghana to win (+200)

Tie (+210)

South Korea would be in a great position entering its final game against Uruguay with a win over Ghana. The Ghanians’ loss to Portugal was a five-goal thriller and they’ll have to be much better at the back against a South Korea team led by Heung-Min Son. Under 2.5 goals is at -190, so we’ll take South Korea to scratch out a win.

Portugal vs. Uruguay (2.5)

2 p.m. ET Monday, Fox

Portugal to win (+100)

Uruguay to win (+290)

Tie (+230)

Much like the U.S. on Friday, a tie isn’t the worst thing in the world for Uruguay, especially if South Korea loses to Ghana. But Uruguay would like to be sitting on four points after Monday’s games while Portugal can clinch advancement to the knockout rounds with a win. We’re going over 2.5 goals at +115.