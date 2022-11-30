World Cup 2022: Argentina can win Group C with a victory over Poland

What does Lionel Messi have in store on Wednesday? Argentina can advance to the knockout rounds of the World Cup with a tie, but it can win the group with a victory.

A group win would also set up the possibility of an Argentina game against the United States ... if the U.S. can get past the Netherlands first. That's a tall task. But if the USMNT can pull the upset over the Dutch on Saturday and Argentina wins its group and beats the second-place team from Group D, then that's a tantalizing quarterfinal.

A lot has to happen before then, however. Let's not get ahead of ourselves and focus on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know to bet on Wednesday's games from BetMGM.

Group C standings

1. Poland, 4 points (+2 goal difference)

2. Argentina, 3 points (+1)

3. Saudi Arabia, 3 points (-1)

4. Mexico, 1 point (-2)

Odds to win Group C

Argentina (-250)

Poland (+190)

Saudi Arabia (+1200)

Odds to finish top 2 in Group C

Argentina (-700)

Poland (-275)

Saudi Arabia (+240)

Mexico (+260)

Argentina's Lionel Messi, center, celebrates after winning the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Mexico at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Poland vs. Argentina (over/under 2.5 goals)

2 p.m. ET, Fox

Poland to win (+675)

Argentina to win (-225)

Tie (+310)

You can’t bet against Messi in a win-and-advance scenario to get out of the group, right? It’s not often you get to see two of the best forwards in the world face off in the group stage, and there’s a chance that this could be the last World Cup game for either Messi or Robert Lewandowski. We’ll go with over 2.5 goals at +110.

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico (2.5)

2 p.m. ET, FS1

Saudi Arabia to win (+375)

Mexico to win (-145)

Tie (+290)

Mexico has looked rough in its first two games of the World Cup and will look to assert itself against a Saudi Arabia team that has shown no fear. We’ll take Mexico to win this game, but the odds of a tie are enticing.

Group D standings

1. France, 6 points (+4 goal difference)

2. Australia, 3 points (-2)

3. Denmark, 1 point (-1)

4. Tunisia, 1 point (-1)

Odds to finish in the top 2 in Group D

Denmark (-225)

Australia (+170

Tunisia (+2800)

Tunisia vs. France (2.5)

10 a.m. ET, Fox

Tunisia to win (+725)

France to win (-250)

Tie (+360)

How much is France going to rotate its squad knowing that it’s going to win the group barring a huge goal differential turnaround? Or does that ultimately matter? This is a Tunisia team that’s feisty and knows it needs a win to have a shot at making it to the knockout rounds. We’ll go over 2.5 goals at -130.

Australia vs. Denmark (2.5)

10 a.m. ET, FS1

Australia to win (+600)

Denmark to win (-210)

Tie (+320)

Another game for Denmark, another game where the under is favored over the over. The under is at -125 and we’re a fan of that. Denmark should take care of this game too, but the Socceroos showed fight in their win over Tunisia.