World Cup 2018: Which teams are in, which can still qualify, and how will they be seeded?

The World Cup trophy is displayed in front of the official logo for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. (Getty)

The 2018 World Cup doesn’t kick off until June 14, but the field for next summer’s tournament in Russia is almost set. In fact, by the end of the day, it will be complete.

Australia became the 31st nation to qualify for Russia with a convincing 3-1 second-leg win over Honduras that leaves only one more spot up for grabs.

Here are the 31 countries that have already secured their seats at the 2018 World Cup table:

THE (INCOMPLETE) 2018 WORLD CUP FIELD

Europe (13, plus host): Russia (host), Belgium, Germany, England, Spain, Poland, Iceland, Serbia, France, Portugal, Switzerland, Croatia, Sweden, Denmark

South America (4): Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia

North/Central America (3): Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama

Africa (5): Nigeria, Egypt, Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia

Asia (5): Iran, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Australia

The one remaining berth will go to either Peru or New Zealand.

INTERCONTINENTAL PLAYOFFS

The South America-Oceania playoff is a home-and-home series decided by aggregate goals over the two legs. If the teams are level on goals, the tiebreaker is away goals. If they are tied on away goals, they go to extra time and penalties in the second leg.

Peru and New Zealand will contest their second leg Wednesday night. The first leg ended 0-0 in New Zealand.

2018 WORLD CUP DRAW

So what’s next, after Peru and New Zealand conclude their second leg on Wednesday night? The World Cup draw, of course. It will take place Friday, Dec. 1 at the Kremlin Palace in Moscow.

The draw will follow a similar format to past editions, with four pots of eight teams, and one team from each pot being drawn into each of the eight groups. But the seeding of this year’s draw will be different.

WORLD CUP DRAW SEEDING