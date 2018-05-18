World Cup 2018 team preview: Argentina is a mess around Messi

Welcome to Yahoo Sports’ team-by-team 2018 World Cup previews. With less than a month to go until this summer’s tournament, it’s time to get familiar with each of the 32 teams participating in Russia. First up in Group D is Argentina.

Outlook

Odds to win Group D: 60%

Odds to advance: 85.7%

Odds to win World Cup: 10%

Elo rank: 4

Yahoo Sports power rank: 5

Our writers say: There is a great deal of money to be won if you can accurately predict what this Argentina team will do on any given day. Because there’s just no telling. After losing a World Cup final and two Copa America finals in extra time in three consecutive summers, a shambolic qualifying campaign very nearly saw the Albiceleste miss out on Russia. There are a lot of big names up front, and gaping holes everywhere else in the lineup. Still, Argentina has Lionel Messi. And the world’s greatest player might be taking his last stab at finally winning this thing. — Leander Schaerlaeckens

Is this the summer Lionel Messi finally wins a World Cup? (Associated Press)

Basics

World Cup appearance: 17th

Best World Cup finish: Champion (1978, 1986)

2014 finish: Lost in the final to Germany

Qualifying: Finished third in South America

Schedule: Iceland (Saturday, June 16, 10 a.m., Fox), Croatia (Thursday, June 21, 2 p.m., Fox), Nigeria (Tuesday, June 26, 2 p.m., Fox/FS1)

Squad

Manager: Jorge Sampaoli

Captain: Lionel Messi (F)

Top players: Messi, Sergio Aguero (F), Gonzalo Higuain (F), Paulo Dybala (M)

Full 23-man (or preliminary) squad

Breakdown

Why they’ll win games: Because they have the greatest player ever. That, obviously, is overly simplistic reasoning, but Messi is brilliant enough to make it valid reasoning. You’ll probably hear a lot about Argentina’s qualifying struggles, but with Messi in the team – he missed eight games due to injury or suspension – La Albiceleste took 2.1 points per match. He singlehandedly dragged them from the mountains of Ecuador to Russia. He can singlehandedly drag them to a World Cup final. He’s that good. And he has a defense that conceded less than a goal per game in qualifying behind him.

Why they’ll lose games: They’re not quite sure who or what they are. And that’s been the case for ages. Argentina still hasn’t figured out how to piece a pretty puzzle together around Messi. There’s still time. But there’s also a very real chance that Sampaoli can’t crack the code, and that Argentina remains exasperatingly ordinary.

How they’ll play: Whether it’s a 4-2-3-1 or 3-5-2 of some sort, Sampaoli’s challenge is to mold Messi into his full-bore pressing system. Messi runs less, on average, than any other outfield player in a top European league. Sampaoli has, in the past, required incessant intensity from all 11 players, but knows running Messi into the ground isn’t feasible or optimal. So Argentina will still be aggressive and combative, and they’ll play at a break-neck pace when possible. But this won’t look like Sampaoli’s Chile team from four years ago.

Projected lineup: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ We’ve got no clue. Neither, in all likelihood, does Sampaoli. Messi is a certainty. Nicolas Otamendi and Angel Di Maria are near certainties. But beyond that? Lucas Biglia probably would be, but is currently recovering from a back injury and might not be fit. If he is, here are a few possibilities:

(4-2-3-1): Sergio Romero; Gabriel Mercado, Nicolas Otamendi, Federico Fazio, Nicolas Tagliafico; Lucas Biglia, Ever Banega; Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Manuel Lanzini; Sergio Aguero.

OR

(3-4-2-1): Romero; Nicolas Otamendi, Javier Mascherano, Marcos Rojo; Eduardo Salvio, Ever Banega, Lucas Biglia, Angel Di Maria; Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala; Gonzalo Higuain.

Almost anybody in the squad could realistically start, though. Among the possibilities not mentioned in either mock-up above are: Marcos Acuna in defense, Giovani Lo Celso as an attacking midfielder, and even young winger Christian Pavon.

Rooting Guide

What makes them unique: The strange, strained relationship the nation has with its star.

Why to root for them: Messi deserves a World Cup. He deserves to never hear ridiculous arguments diminishing his greatness by pointing to his supposed failures on the international stage. He deserves to be universally loved in Argentina. And only a title will extinguish all of that.

Why to root against them: If it turns out to be a dumpster fire, there’s some serious schadenfreude potential. There’s something surreal about seeing a team with so much talent fail so spectacularly.

If you’re going to watch one game … The Iceland game should be fantastic theatre.

