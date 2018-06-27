World Cup 2018, South Korea vs Germany: What time is kick-off today, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

Both teams could potentially qualify - Getty Images

What is it?

South Korea and Germany could both still progress to the knock-out rounds of the World Cup 2018. Germany can qualify by bettering Sweden's result against Mexico, whereas South Korea can only go through if they win and Sweden lose - and they end up with a better goal difference than both Germany and Sweden.

When is it?

It's today, so Wednesday, June 27

What time is kick-off?

3pm BST

What TV channel is it on?

BBC 1

World Cup 2018 Simulator Single Game

Where is the game being played?

Kazan Arena, Kazan

World Cup 2018 stadium: Kazan Arena

What is the team news?

It is still unclear whether Mesut Ozil will return to the starting 11 for Germany after he was dropped for the first time in 26 international fixtures in their match against Sweden.

Mesut Ozil was on the bench for Germany in their 2-1 win over Sweden Credit: Reuters

Jerome Boateng is unavailable for Germany's pivotal tie after getting sent off against Sweden in their last-gasp 2-1 win. However fellow centre-back Mats Hummels may be fit for the South Korea fixture, as he returned to training after missing their second match with a neck injury.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Rudy suffered a broken nose against Sweden, and so remains a doubt for Germany after undergoing surgery.

Park Joo-ho will be absent for South Korea as a thigh injury he picked up against Sweden in their opening match remains an issue.

World Cup 2018 | Fixtures, groups, squads and more

What's the latest news on the two teams?

South Korea have lost to Germany twice before at the World Cup, and it will take something truly special for them to qualify.

The World Champions however will be feeling revitalised after pulling off their late win over Sweden to hurl themselves back into contention.

Germany have come under fire from the Sweden coach, who said the German bench's celebrations were insensitive to their opponents. Germany coach Joachim Low denied these claims after the match.

Story Continues

“I appreciated the spirit of the team, we never lost hope," he said.

"I didn’t witness any gestures because after the final whistle we were really involved and we fell into each other’s arms elated.”

What are the odds?

Guide to the best World Cup free bets and offers >>

Germany to win 1/5

South Korea to win 14

Draw 13/2

What's our prediction?

The Germans are full of momentum from their Sweden win, and our guess is that they'll win easily.

Prediction: South Korea 0-3 Germany

WorldCup - newsletter promo - end of article