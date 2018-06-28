World Cup 2018 groups: latest teams to reach the last 16, standings and tables
The group stages of the 2018 Fifa World Cup have come to an end after two weeks of thrilling football.
Groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H have all now finished - with the biggest shock coming in the form of Germany, who crashed out after a shock victory to South Korea.
Here are the how the final group tables ended up.
You can find details about each team, the World Cup group they are in and our prediction on who makes it through right here.
Which teams are out of the 2018 World Cup?
Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Iran, Australia, Peru, Nigeria, Iceland, Costa Rica, Serbia, Panama, Tunisia, Poland, South Korea, Senegal and Germany.
Group A - Uruguay, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt
Our pre-tournament group prediction:Uruguay and Egypt to go through.
Next up: Russia face Spain; Uruguay take on Portugal.
Group B - Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Iran
Our pre-tournament group prediction:Portugal and Spain to go through.
Next up:Russia face Spain; Uruguay take on Portugal.
Group C - France, Australia, Peru, Denmark
Our pre-tournament group prediction:France and Denmark to go through
Next up: France face Argentina, Croatia take on Denmark.
Group D - Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria
Our pre-tournament group prediction:Argentina and Croatia to go through
Next up: France face Argentina, Croatia take on Denmark.
Group E - Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia
Our pre-tournament group prediction:Brazil and Switzerland to go through
Next up: Switzerland face Sweden, Brazil to play Mexico.
Group F - Sweden, Mexico, South Korea, Germany
Our pre-tournament group prediction:Germany and Mexico to go through
Next up: Sweden take on Switzerland, Mexico play Brazil.
Group G - Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England
Our pre-tournament group prediction: Belgium and England to go through
Next up: England play Colombia after finishing as Group G runners-up. Belgium now face Japan after topping the group.
Group H - Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan
Our pre-tournament group prediction:Poland and Colombia to go through
Next up: Colombia will play England, while Japan face Belgium.
