World Cup 2018 groups: latest teams to reach the last 16, standings and tables

Brazil have made it through to the last 16 - Getty Images Europe

The group stages of the 2018 Fifa World Cup have come to an end after two weeks of thrilling football.

Groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H have all now finished - with the biggest shock coming in the form of Germany, who crashed out after a shock victory to South Korea.

Here are the how the final group tables ended up.

You can find details about each team, the World Cup group they are in and our prediction on who makes it through right here.

World Cup Draw Live Widget 2018

Which teams are out of the 2018 World Cup?

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Iran, Australia, Peru, Nigeria, Iceland, Costa Rica, Serbia, Panama, Tunisia, Poland, South Korea, Senegal and Germany.

Group A - Uruguay, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt

Our pre-tournament group prediction:Uruguay and Egypt to go through.

Next up: Russia face Spain; Uruguay take on Portugal.

Group B - Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Iran

Our pre-tournament group prediction:Portugal and Spain to go through.

Next up:Russia face Spain; Uruguay take on Portugal.

Group C - France, Australia, Peru, Denmark

Our pre-tournament group prediction:France and Denmark to go through

Next up: France face Argentina, Croatia take on Denmark.

Group D - Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria

Our pre-tournament group prediction:Argentina and Croatia to go through

Next up: France face Argentina, Croatia take on Denmark.

Story Continues

Group E - Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia

Our pre-tournament group prediction:Brazil and Switzerland to go through

Next up: Switzerland face ​Sweden, Brazil to play Mexico.

Group F - Sweden, Mexico, South Korea, Germany

Our pre-tournament group prediction:Germany and Mexico to go through

Next up: Sweden take on Switzerland, Mexico play Brazil.

Group G - Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England

Our pre-tournament group prediction: Belgium and England to go through

Next up: England play Colombia after finishing as Group G runners-up. Belgium now face Japan after topping the group.

test - do not delete

Group H - Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan

Our pre-tournament group prediction:Poland and Colombia to go through

Next up: Colombia will play England, while Japan face Belgium.

Full 2018 World Cup squad lists and guides | Star to watch, odds, fans' chants and more

World Cup 2018 | The best of the Telegraph's coverage

WorldCup - newsletter promo - end of article