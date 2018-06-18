Germany left with 'decisive' game after Mexico and Hirving Lozano shock world champions

Mexico's Edson Alvarez drops to his knees in ecstatic rapture at the final whistle after his side's 1-0 victory over reigning champions Germany - REUTERS

The sun was finally setting in ­Moscow at the end of a long day for Joachim Löw when he was reminded that three of the past four defending champions at World Cup finals have been eliminated in the first round, and suddenly a sense of resolution returned to him.

“We will not suffer the same fate,” he said, unsure whether the question was serious or not. “We will go to the next round.”

It is, nonetheless, a strange theme of recent years, encompassing Spain in 2014, Italy in 2010 and France in 2002, all of them witnessing the end of great eras at a Word Cup finals. The humiliating confirmation that, yes, those intervening four years did see legs get heavier, factions grow deeper, the decline become steeper.

These are early days yet and Löw was talking like a man who finds himself unexpectedly pulled over at the side of the autobahn wondering just what could possibly have gone wrong with his expensive piece of German engineering. He took solace in an improved second half, in 61 per cent possession, in all the things that should add up to success and yet he knew that Mexico had been the fresh new force sticking it to the old regime.

One of the great achievements of Juan Carlos Osorio, Mexico’s Colombian coach who graduated from Liverpool John Moores University, is that he made the world champions look like England on a bad day. England in the European Championship of 2016, or at the previous two World Cup finals when they were often wide open at the back, guileless in attack, and finally reliant on pumping the ball into the area to try to get a goal.

He shoots Credit: Reuters

That was Germany in the closing stages, first with the 32-year-old striker Mario Gomez on as a substitute and then in the final moments, their goalkeeper Manuel Neuer trying to get his head on a cross. It is not often one sees them panic like this but they had undone themselves in the first half when Mexico had exploited them ruthlessly on the counter-attack, creating enough chances to make this much less closer than it was.

This was a difficult day to pick the worst German performance, ­although one could start with Sami Khedira, who gave up possession for Mexico’s first-half goal scored by the 22-year-old winger Hirving Lozano, the nation’s prodigy currently at PSV Eindhoven.

Mats Hummels got dragged out of position so often he looked much older than his 29 years. Joshua Kimmich was just a part-time right-back and, while he was away, Mexico made use of the space. When at last Mexico got their counter-attack right and Lozano cut back on to his right foot to beat Neuer at his near post, it was strange to see that the man covering the perennially ­absent Kimmich was Mesut Özil.

He scores! Credit: Reuters

The Arsenal man tried to get his team going but they looked, for this game at least, like a shadow of their former selves, and Thomas Müller barely left a mark on the game. It was astonishing to watch a player as accomplished as Toni Kroos so at sea in the first half in a midfield that he did not control, such unfamiliar territory for the man from Real Madrid. He struck a shot that the Mexico goalkeeper Carlos Ochoa pushed on to the bar in the first half and then, in the closing stages, Kroos found himself probing unsuccessfully, playing in front of Mexico rather than passing through them.

An exhausted Mexico team had dropped back by then, almost fatally, and when Löw suggested his team were “jinxed” he had a point. The energy of the boys of El Tri in the first half had dwindled, but what energy it had been.

Cooked: the final whistle Credit: Reuters

There were magnificent performances from Lozano and the Porto midfielder Hector Herrera, as well as old Premier League faces. Carlos Vela came off before the hour completely spent, the former Arsenal man having chased Germany from box to box. Javier Hernandez laid the ball on for the goal and might have had one himself.

“We played very badly in the first half,” Löw said. “We were not able to impose our way of playing. We were not effective in the spaces.”

He suggested that his midfield had not been deep enough. “We didn’t look ourselves,” he said. “We couldn’t open up the space.”

He denied the team had lacked the stamina to cope with Mexico but, as for the rest, he struggled for an ­answer.

Osorio had sent on the 39-year-old centre-back Rafael Márquez in the closing stages to play in his fifth World Cup finals – the third man in history to do so. Germany probably went as close as they did all half later when substitute Julian Brandt narrowly shot wide. In added time, with the Mexican penalty area loaded with bodies, including that of Neuer, they barely cleared the first defender with a corner. It is moments such as those which must make Löw wonder. Germany have been semi-finalists or better in the past seven World Cups and European championships, although this is a new problem and the next game against Sweden on Saturday, Low said, will be “decisive”.

6:14PM

Jeremy Wilson has the analysis of the game

Coming right up, and he is sure who the Germans were really missing.

Joshua Kimmich leaves a Philipp Lahm-shaped hole in the #GER defence | @JWTelegraphhttps://t.co/PspzxVMUw2 — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) June 17, 2018

There is no position over which the opinion of supporters and football managers can clash more starkly than full-back. Fans invariably love a marauding type who gets up and down the wing, dives into tackles and is generally both no-nonsense in defence and a swashbuckling attacking presence. Note the cult hero status that was quickly bestowed last year on Sead Kolasinac at Arsenal and note too how Arsène Wenger very quickly decided that he would rather stick with the more positionally disciplined Nacho Monreal. Joshua Kimmich might be a better player than Kolasinac but, having been regularly hailed as the best right-back in the world over the past year, this was surely one occasion when manager Joachim Löw must have wished that Philipp Lahm was still around. You did not notice Lahm quite so much in an attacking sense but, when Hirving Lozano was scoring Mexico’s winner here and then Javier Hernández was missing a wonderful chance to tee up Carlos Vela for a second, you could be fairly sure that Lahm would have been in a position to do rather more about it.

6:11PM

That Gary Lineker / Barry Davies tribute

I mentioned earlier.

"Where were the Germans?" @GaryLineker channels his inner Barry Davies when analysing the winning goal! #bbcworldcuppic.twitter.com/2LGQJhcU7C — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 17, 2018

6:10PM

Goooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooool

Germany vs Mexico shots on goal

6:09PM

Lot of shots

But I don't honestly think that Germany will claim to have been hard done-by.

Germany vs Mexico shots on goal

6:05PM

Sporting

6:04PM

Rio on the Little Pea

Ferdinand on his former MUFC colleague: "Every aspect of Chicharito's game, apart from scoring a goal, was perfect today. He tore the two centre-backs to shreds throughout the game."

6:03PM

Handsome kid, the hero of the hour

6:03PM

Some sort of graphic

no idea what it means but I'm sure some of you youngsters might have a view. Expected transfer spend or something..

xG map for Germany - Mexico. Because xG is based on shot attempts, this map does not include the eighteen gabillion 3-on-1 counters that Mexico wasted. pic.twitter.com/TZEFOxeWLk — Caley Graphics (@Caley_graphics) June 17, 2018

6:01PM

Possible route

Mexico knocked out in last 16 on last 6 World Cups. winning this group the difference between playing Brazil and Serbia/Switzerland in the last 16 — Tim (@timwig) June 17, 2018

5:59PM

Where was the German defence?

asks Gary Lineker, before supplying his own punchline: "but frankly, who cares?"

5:54PM

Congratulations to Mexico

What a performance. They defended like their lives depended on it, they were a constant worry on the break (and in fact they wasted several opportunities to score more than one). Germany were slugglish, sloppy and disjointed. A really peculiar performance from the holders.

5:50PM

Full time Germany 0 Mexico 1

That is it! Mexico have done it!

Mexico were onto the front foot right away Credit: Getty

5:50PM

92 mins Germany 0 Mexico 1

Last roll of the dice, a corner. Neuer is up... Of course the ball goes towards him. Nah. Improbably, Germany now have the ball again. They boot it into the box in despair. Seriously. England.

5:49PM

91 mins Germany 0 Mexico 1

Geez, Germany. This is like watching England or something. Bunch of knackered blokes standing around hoping that someone else somehow manages to pass it through the massed ranks of underdogs. Muller eventually tries to, but cannot produce a pass.

5:47PM

89 mins Germany 0 Mexico 1

Herrera is booked. Boateng drills a comfortable shot from distance.

5:47PM

88 mins Germany 0 Mexico 1

Oh it's all happening. It looks like Germany have bundled it in, but Mexico hack clear, and then it randomly pings off a defender and drops for Brandt who absolutely PANELS the ball. My God that would have been some goal. A foot wide.

5:45PM

87 mins Germany 0 Mexico 1

Great ball into the box. Mario Gomez! Oh, he's made an absolute horlicks of it. Dear me.

5:44PM

86 mins Germany 0 Mexico 1

What Germany need is energy, vim, fearlessness.... a Leroy Sane type. Oh wait.

Julian Brandt replaces Timo Werner. Werner has been rubbs.

5:41PM

83 mins Germany 0 Mexico 1

Muller getting frustrated, as well he might. Poor service, poor performance. Muller booked for a foul.

Germany look absolutely knackered. Why are they all so tired? Nobody's running off the ball, just standing watching as their pal loses the ball — JJ Bull (@jj_bull) June 17, 2018

5:39PM

81 mins Germany 0 Mexico 1

Yet another Mexican break! WTF is up with Germany tonight? They look like they're all hungover. This time it's Layun who breaks, wallops a shot miles over.

You just know, don’t you, that Mexico will pay for their profligacy. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 17, 2018

5:38PM

80 mins Germany 0 Mexico 1

Mexico break. 3 on 2... is this it? No. They have muffed it.

Plattenhardt substituted for Gomez.

5:35PM

76 mins Germany 0 Mexico 1

Layun, though, breaks for Mexico - but this really is a solo run, everyone else is back in the Mexican final third. powerful run and he has no option really but to smash one from distance.

Rafael Marquez now just the third player in history to get game-time at five different World Cup finals (Lothar Matthaus and Antonio Carbajal of Mexico the others) — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) June 17, 2018

5:34PM

75 mins Germany 0 Mexico 1

Okay, the German chances are coming faster than I can type em. Two efforts in a few seconds. Draxler with an effort, corner taken v quickly, now Muller also goes close. Phew!

5:34PM

75 mins Germany 0 Mexico 1

Kimmich crosses low, and Kroos catches it crisply, trying to bend it in from the edge of the box with his right. He just cannot get it curving in enough. Needs to get the sandpaper working on one side of the ball.

5:31PM

72mins Germany 0 Mexico 1

Gaurdado is now coming off. The legend Rafael Marquez comes on. He takes the armband. This appearance means he has now played in FIVE World Cups.

5:30PM

70 mins Germany 0 Mexico 1

Reus bursts down the flank, crosses. It hits Gallardo square in the face. Ow! Bounces back to Reus who hammers a shot over. Gallardo needs treatment / senses the chance to eat up a few seconds.

5:28PM

68 mins Germany 0 Mexico 1

How much has that hyper hyper first half taken out of Mexico? Their central midfielders look like they are hoping just to sit and hold. Mind you, Germany are not exactly a bundle of energy.

But Hernandez is! He races on to the ball here, and there's a decent penalty appeal as he goes down in the box with Hummels all up his grille. No pen, no VAR either.

Hernandez penalty appeal Credit: BBC

5:25PM

66 mins Germany 0 Mexico 1

Defensive error from Mexico! Salcedo misses a regulation clearing header, and it drops for Draxler. Shoots! Corner. From the corner, a flick on from Hummels, I believe it was, and it's a great chance for Werner! He volleys waaaay over.

5:23PM

65 mins Germany 0 Mexico 1

Lozano, a right little livewire, has been nibbling at a couple of Germans. He likes a red card, that kid. Manager sensibly takes him off. Jimenez the man.

5:22PM

63 mins Germany 0 Mexico 1

So. I expect Germany to have a huge percentage of the ball from here on, but this Mexico side have proven that they can be a threat on the break.

Kimmich, who now thinks he is a centre forward, has got in the box. Boateng dinks the ball in, and Kimmich tries the overhead kick!

5:18PM

60 mins Germany 0 Mexico 1

Khedira, who has looked leggy, is coming off Reus on. Looks like Ozil is dropping back into central midfield.

5:16PM

59 mins Germany 0 Mexico 1

Vela, in fact, is getting the hook. He has run his socks off man marking Toni Kroos. Herera will now pick up that job. Alvarez comes on.

5:15PM

56 mins Germany 0 Mexico 1

Oh but was that the moment for Mexico?! Germany have overcommitted again, and the break is on... Hernandez is bombing down the right, he has got his colleague Vela inside him... but he has mistimed the pass. Several individual errors from the former Man United man. Guardado makes the best of a bad job and tries a shot but nah. The moment was there for the taking.

5:13PM

55 mins Germany 0 Mexico 1

Germany at it now. Pressure. Mexico having to make a lot of fouls. Draxler is starting to look really dangerous. Ozil slips him in, and the shot from Drazler is deflected.

5:12PM

54 mins Germany 0 Mexico 1

Good move this from Germany though. Strong down the right and a shot.

5:11PM

Off to Moscow tomorrow. One last session ������ pic.twitter.com/p4WqjtKAfz — Ray Parlour (@RealRomfordPele) June 16, 2018

5:07PM

49 mins Germany 0 Mexico 1

Kimmich is a full back who likes to get forward, and indeed is instructed to. But with Mexico ballsy enough to leave three men up, they are finding BIG gaps to pour into Kimmich's position.

This shows it well. Kimmich is 18, he's playing like a right half

Average touch positions (55 min)

5:05PM

47 mins Germany 0 Mexico 1

Mobility issue for a number of German players? Sluggish and big gaps between them at times. Mexico much sharper. — Matt Smith (@msmith850) June 17, 2018

It was a barnstorming start to the first half but not so the second.

5:03PM

46 mins Germany 0 Mexico 1

But Mexico soon get it back.

5:02PM

We are back out

The German fans are getting behind their boys. They certainly need a lift. Can Mexico keep it up? Here are the Germans to kick off.

5:02PM

This is a Low

Am I alone in feeling that Löw looks a little creepy in the stretchy t-shirt, with a haircut that looks like your auntie Brenda's wig? There's something League of Gentlemen about him. — John Nicholson (@JohnnyTheNic) June 17, 2018

4:59PM

Poor Mexican German Shepherd

My Mexican friends that live in Germany went full savage on their German Shepherds today ���� #GermanyvsMexicopic.twitter.com/c0lsyUESih — bree ✨ (@breelievee) June 17, 2018

4:59PM

Possession

Possession: Germany vs Mexico

4:58PM

Shots

Germany vs Mexico shots on goal

4:47PM

Half time: Germany 0 Mexico 1

Another highly enjoyable and entertaining game. Mexico have been full of energy, swarming and pressing the Germans, who have been, in the words of Alan Shearer "been absolutely battered."

4:46PM

44 mins Germany 0 Mexico 1

Kimmich gets up the park, goes down looking for a penalty that he was never going to get, and has thus abandoned his post as Mexico hit on the counter! Could this be two?! No. Fortunately for Germany, and especially Kimmich, Vela has shot wide.

4:44PM

You can see from this

how much Mex favour the left wing... Barely been in down the outside right position at all.

Germany vs Mexico

4:43PM

42 mins Germany 0 Mexico 1

Have Mexico weathered it? After five good minutes for Germany it is more equal. Lozano, a constant threat down the left, is bothering the Germans again.

4:40PM

40 mins Germany 0 Mexico 1

Moreno has been booked.... for timewasting! Heh. Gone a bit early there, son.

4:40PM

38 mins Germany 0 Mexico 1

Germany pile it on. Now Muller dances and darts, drills a low cross that is hacked away.

4:38PM

37 mins Germany 0 Mexico 1

Lozano shows that he is definitely better at attacking than defending when he produces a classic forward's tackle the chops down Kimmich. Toni Kroos steps up for the freekick.... it's a peach of a freekick, the keeper does brilliantly to make good ground and tip the ball on to the bar.

4:36PM

GOAL! Mexico have the lead

But Mexico score now! The Germans attack, they lose the ball (foul?) and Mexico break at astonishing speed. It is slipped out to Lozano on the left, Germany are in big trouble here, he cuts back inside and fires it home!

Germany 0 - 1 Mexico (Hirving Lozano, 35 min)

4:35PM

34 mins Germany 0 Mexico 0

Vela with a lovely ball. He picks it up and everyone assumes he is going to go out left, where there is space... but he slots it through the centre for Layun... denied.

4:33PM

31 mins Germany 0 Mexico 0

Herera is putting it about in midfield, I think he might be attracting the ref's attention and I would no be surprised to see him booked. More bite and snap to the Mexican midfield than the Germans.

4:31PM

27 mins Germany 0 Mexico 0

Vela down the left but Hummels makes the intervention. Mexicans really enjoying themselves down that left flank. Boateng and Hernandez bang into each other going for the ball. No malice.

4:27PM

25 mins

Enjoyable first quarter to the match, I think I give it to Mexico on points. They defend a freekick, and they have left three up! Good break, wonderful feet from Lozano, nips inside and there's a strike. The shot is of no consequence.

I wonder if Mexico will puff themselves out with all this pressing and energy?

4:25PM

Wild wood

There's a German word for what Germany are playing at the moment: vogelwild — Raphael Honigstein (@honigstein) June 17, 2018

4:22PM

23 mins Germany 0 Mexico 0

Toni Kroos has time for a run and a shot but has banged that straight at the goalie. Herera dinks the ball past Kimmich, who fouls him. Herera wants him booked.

4:21PM

21 mins Germany 0 Mexico 0

Now it's the turn of another striker to make a poor decision: Timo Werner of Germany fails to spot Draxler when old Jules was crying out for the ball and in a great position.

Boateng currently Germany's number one playmaker. Mexico actively run away from him when he decides to take the ball forward. Part CB part DLP, yeh you know me, bumble bee #tactixpic.twitter.com/S5NmlU5vhi — JJ Bull (@jj_bull) June 17, 2018

4:19PM

17 mins Germany 0 Mexico 0

Wonderful energy from Mexico, they are pressing high, chasing everything, and they have got the Germans rattled.

Rapier move here, ball is slipped to Javier Hernandez! He is in here! Ooooh, he has dithered too long. Tackled. Got to get a shot in there. I thought he might have gone down under the challenge, even.

4:16PM

15 mins Germany 0 Mexico 0

Wonderful cross from Kimmich, it beats the attacker and defender in the middle and hits to far post full back Salcedo. Oooh, that was a fraction away from being an OG. The player didn't know anything about it, it just hit him on the foot. Close.

4:15PM

13 mins Germany 0 Mexico 0

Germany want a freekick, Kroos says he was fouled by Guardado and grabs the ball. Ref says otherwise, and the Mexicans get the free kick. Good ball in, and Moreno has a header! Sadly, only a glancing effort.

Germany far from convincing at the back so far. But look special going forward.

4:10PM

10 mins Germany 0 Mexico 0

Herera has a crack! Easy enough for Neuer. The Germans are being over-run in the centre of the park, Khedira and Kroos are outnumbered. Ozil is staying up not joining in. Maybe that is what he has been told to do.

4:09PM

7 mins Germany 0 Mexico 0

But the Mexicans break! Germany have over committed. Hummels has to foul Vela. Decent place for a freekick. Layun cannot hit the target.

4:07PM

6 mins Germany 0 Mexico 0

Very nice movement here from Germany, Muller and Draxler on the edge of the Mex area. Intricate passing at pace. Germans are steaming forward when they have the ball.

4:06PM

5 mins Germany 0 Mexico 0

Great atmosphere, both sides into their work early.

4:06PM

Pre match

Germany vs Mexico - Luzhniki Stadium Credit: Reuters

4:04PM

3 mins Germany 0 Mexico 0

Germany with a nice move of their own now. Kimmich down the line with a sweet ball, Werner onto it like greased lightning and his first time shot flies across goal, wide.

4:02PM

2 mins Germany 0 Mexico 0

First moment is Mexico's! A really nice move down the left, perfectly timed ball for Lozano, who dinks inside and is just about to slot it when Jerome Boateng arrives like an express train and produces a world class tackle. Mexico win a corner and there is an uncharacteristically nervy response from the German defence. The ball hits Plattenhardt, and there is a moment of hesitation before Neuer dives on the ball.

4:00PM

1 mins Germany 0 Mexico 0

Mexico kick us off.

3:59PM

Mexico thus

Credit: BBC

3:59PM

Germany team like so

Credit: BBC

3:57PM

German anthem

What an absolute straight up and down banger.

Mexico now, my goodness they are making some noise. Lots of fans doing the cross chest salute gesture. Exciting!

3:52PM

It's the Jonathan Pearce and Phil Neville dream team

Pearce off to a flyer "the city of Pushkin, and we are expecting drama" yadda yadda

Sombrero bro: Mexican fan Credit: Reuters

3:49PM

Fact of the day

Hirving Lozano, talented Mexican winger, nicknamed Chucky ("like the doll in the movie," as Gary says.) Why? "Because he likes to hide under players' beds and scare them!"

3:39PM

Wee Mesut there

Hope he has a blinding game and tournament.

Mesut Ozil and pals Credit: BBC

Mesut will be one of three attacking midfielders, playing behind nippy striker Werner. Then a midfield two of Khedira and Kroos, between them they surely have every base covered. Solid as rocks, can pass, don't give it away. Class.

Cesc on Kroos: "he would always be in my team, he makes football look simple. And he always looks to play it forward."

Then the back four and Neuer, who has been the best (or very close to it) keeper in the world for many a year.

Credit: BBC

3:33PM

BBC going A Team for this

Rio, Shearer, Telegraph Sport columnist Cesc Fabregas join Sir Gary of Lineker.

3:31PM

Jezza's in (not really)

I won't be able to watch the BBC World Cup opening titles without thinking this is Corbyn in his Newsnight hat. pic.twitter.com/GbFhRt9JL2 — ���������� (@blakeconnolly) June 13, 2018

3:28PM

Zlatan's in

Swedish football player Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks on before the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match between Germany and Mexico at the Luzhniki Stadium Credit: AFP

3:27PM

Football fwends

A Mexico and Germany fan Credit: AFP

3:23PM

Germany with a very powerful XI

Hard to find an obvious weakness. Neuer is just coming back from an injury, he had a bust foot. Given that he's expected to be a sweeper-keeper, that might be a bit more of a worry than for a regular keeper? There has been a bit of unrest in the squad because of the comments from the Turkish PM.

But yes, like I say. No glaring deficiencies.

World Cup 2018 tactics: Why Germany's goalkeeper is key to how they attack

3:19PM

Today's Footballer who doesn't really look like a Footballer is...

Guillermo Ochoa of Mexico Credit: Getty

3:16PM

Aw bless him

3:16PM

Those teams again

CONFIRMED // #GERMEX



Here are the official line-ups for today's next match.



What are your thoughts on the selections? pic.twitter.com/JD3G4HajAQ







— FIFA World Cup �� (@FIFAWorldCup) June 17, 2018

3:06PM

The Little Pea

up front. Always good to see. Still boyish at the age of 56.

3:03PM

Mexico team

Ochoa, Ayala, Salcedo, Layun, Carlos V, J Hernandez, Moreno, Herrera, Guardado, Lozano, Gallardo

2:56PM

Germans got in their first with the teams

Of course they did. Mesut Ozil, despite speculation, does start. He is one of two changes from their last friendly: Marvin Plattenhardt also comes into the XI.

2:55PM

Here is the Germany team to play Mexico

2:51PM

That is quite delicious

2:45PM

Who do you think is going to win?

Our very clever predictor machine will help you out with just such a question.

World Cup 2018 Simulator Single Game

2:44PM

This match is in the Luzhniki

World Cup 2018 stadium: Luzhniki Stadium

2:42PM

The brilliant JJ Bull

has only been and done a tactics! This is great. I learned lots.

2:40PM

Nice picture, this

Meanwhile, in Moscow, the scene is set for #GERMEX �� pic.twitter.com/ImjbSft944 — FIFA World Cup �� (@FIFAWorldCup) June 17, 2018

2:34PM

Das coachenbordenmoment

2:31PM

We will have team news

any minute now. Who do you fancy to win? If you are of a sporting persuasion, how about a look at this betting guide to Germany vs Mexico

2:30PM

The mighty Germany coming up

Not been in great form. One or two players past their peak. Some concern about Mesut Ozil's readiness. The coach picks his nose a lot. But no matter: this is Germany, this is the World Cup, and it would be a very foolish person indeed who bet against them doing well.

There are many questions to answer about Germany, their tactics, their team selection. What is going on with Ozil? Will Thomas Muller be able to add to his very impressive tally of 10 World Cup goals? The bookmakers have them at 9/2 odds to win the World Cup, second only to favourites Brazil at 4./1. Almost everyone is expecting them to qualify from their group.

Their opponents: Mexico. Serial World Cup participants, they always seem to get out of the group stage, but further progress has been considerably less common. They have certainly brought some fans this time! Their lads and lasses seem to be having a lovely time in the World Cup, Moscow is a sea of green and red as the Mexico fans support their team.

The Mexico manager Juan Carlos Osorio certainly seems an interesting character. He studied at university in Liverpool in England and rented a flat near Liverpool's Melwood training ground so that he could watch training and pick up tips! Apparently he was forever badgering Gerard Houllier for tips and hints. I like the sound of the guy.