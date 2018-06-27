World Cup 2018: Day 14 in pictures, as Germany crash out and Brazil await their fate

It’s down to the final matches in the group stages.

No more 1pm kicks-offs, just two at 3pm and two at 7pm. All this week.

The first group to be settled is Group F, which saw Germany finish bottom of their group and crash out in the group stages for the first time in 80 years.

Die Mannschaft were stunned by South Korea 2-0 and with Sweden winning 3-0 over Mexico, that was enough to send the Swedes through as group winners with Mexico as runners-up.

The 7pm games will decide Group E. Switzerland face Costa Rica, and Serbia will take on tournament favourites Brazil. Costa Rica are definitely on the next plane home, but the rest of the group can still qualify.

Brazil and Switzerland each only need a point to qualify, whereas Serbia will need to better one of their rivals’ results if they are to stay in the competition.

Bryan Ruiz celebrates a late equaliser during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on June 27, 2018 in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.
Bryan Ruiz celebrates a late equaliser during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on June 27, 2018 in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.

Bryan Ruiz takes a penalty to equalise during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on June 27, 2018 in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.
Bryan Ruiz takes a penalty to equalise during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on June 27, 2018 in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.

Josep Drmic celebrates a late goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on June 27, 2018 in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.
Josep Drmic celebrates a late goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on June 27, 2018 in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.

Brazil's Thiago Silva celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the group E match between Serbia and Brazil, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Brazil’s Thiago Silva celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the group E match between Serbia and Brazil, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Brazil's Thiago Silva scores his side' second goal during the group E match between Serbia and Brazil, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Brazil’s Thiago Silva scores his side’ second goal during the group E match between Serbia and Brazil, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Brazil goalkeeper Alisson kisses the ball after makes a save during the group E match between Serbia and Brazil, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Brazil goalkeeper Alisson kisses the ball after makes a save during the group E match between Serbia and Brazil, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Brazil's Casemiro, left low, and Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic, right, challenge for the ball during the group E match between Serbia and Brazil, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)
Brazil’s Casemiro, left low, and Serbia’s Aleksandar Mitrovic, right, challenge for the ball during the group E match between Serbia and Brazil, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)

Kendall Waston of Costa Rica celebrates scoring his sides opening goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on June 27, 2018 in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.
Kendall Waston of Costa Rica celebrates scoring his sides opening goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on June 27, 2018 in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.

Costa Rica's Joel Campbell, right, challenges Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer during the group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Costa Rica’s Joel Campbell, right, challenges Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer during the group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Switzerland's Blerim Dzemaili, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Natasha Pisarenko)
Switzerland’s Blerim Dzemaili, right, celebrates after scoring his side’s first goal during the group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Natasha Pisarenko)

Soccer Football – World Cup – Group E – Serbia vs Brazil – Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia – June 27, 2018 Brazil's Paulinho scores their first goal REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Soccer Football – World Cup – Group E – Serbia vs Brazil – Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia – June 27, 2018 Brazil’s Paulinho scores their first goal REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Costa Rica's Bryan Ruiz, left, and Switzerland's Fabian Schaer watch Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer catch the ball during the group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Costa Rica’s Bryan Ruiz, left, and Switzerland’s Fabian Schaer watch Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer catch the ball during the group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer dives for a save during the group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer dives for a save during the group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Costa Rica's Cristian Gamboa, left, vies for the ball with Switzerland's Breel Embolo during the group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Costa Rica’s Cristian Gamboa, left, vies for the ball with Switzerland’s Breel Embolo during the group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Referee Clement Turpin from France, left, gives Costa Rica's Cristian Gamboa a yellow card during the group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Natasha Pisarenko)
Referee Clement Turpin from France, left, gives Costa Rica’s Cristian Gamboa a yellow card during the group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Natasha Pisarenko)

Switzerland head coach Vladimir Petkovic calls out to his players during the group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Natasha Pisarenko)
Switzerland head coach Vladimir Petkovic calls out to his players during the group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Natasha Pisarenko)

Brazil's Neymar, center, controls the ball during the group E match between Serbia and Brazil, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)
Brazil’s Neymar, center, controls the ball during the group E match between Serbia and Brazil, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)

Brazil's Marcelo leaves the pitch after suffering an injury during the group E match between Serbia and Brazil, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Brazil’s Marcelo leaves the pitch after suffering an injury during the group E match between Serbia and Brazil, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Serbia's Adem Ljajic, right, is challenged by Brazil's Casemiro during the group E match between Serbia and Brazil, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Serbia’s Adem Ljajic, right, is challenged by Brazil’s Casemiro during the group E match between Serbia and Brazil, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

German players Mario Gomez and Mats Hummels look stunned at the final whistle
German players Mario Gomez and Mats Hummels look stunned at the final whistle

Germany's Toni Kroos leaves the field as South Korea players celebrate a famous win
Germany’s Toni Kroos leaves the field as South Korea players celebrate a famous win

South Korea players celebrate after scoring the opening goal against Germany
South Korea players celebrate after scoring the opening goal against Germany

South Korea's Kim Young-gwon celebrates scoring his side's first goal
South Korea’s Kim Young-gwon celebrates scoring his side’s first goal

South Korea's Kim Young-gwon scores the opening goal to put South Korea 1-0 up over Germany
South Korea’s Kim Young-gwon scores the opening goal to put South Korea 1-0 up over Germany

Guillermo Ochoa Carlos Salcedo react as Sweden's team players celebrate after Mexico's Edson Alvarez scored an own goal
Guillermo Ochoa Carlos Salcedo react as Sweden’s team players celebrate after Mexico’s Edson Alvarez scored an own goal

Mario Gomez misses a chance to score for Germany
Mario Gomez misses a chance to score for Germany

Leon Goretzka almost scores for Germany, but he was denied by goalkeeper Jo Hyun-woo
Leon Goretzka almost scores for Germany, but he was denied by goalkeeper Jo Hyun-woo

Andreas Granqvist celebrates scoring their second goal from the spot with his team mates
Andreas Granqvist celebrates scoring their second goal from the spot with his team mates

Andreas Granqvist scores an unstoppable penalty past Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa
Andreas Granqvist scores an unstoppable penalty past Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa

Ludwig Augustinsson celebrates after giving Sweden a great chance to reach the knockout rounds
Ludwig Augustinsson celebrates after giving Sweden a great chance to reach the knockout rounds

Ludwig Augustinsson scores to give Sweden the lead
Ludwig Augustinsson scores to give Sweden the lead

Augustinsson's shot had too much on it for Ochoa
Augustinsson’s shot had too much on it for Ochoa

Thousands of German fans at the fan mile in Berlin watch their side face South Korea
Thousands of German fans at the fan mile in Berlin watch their side face South Korea

Germany's Mats Hummels, center, challenges for the ball with South Korea's Koo Ja-cheol, right, and Jung Woo-young
Germany’s Mats Hummels, center, challenges for the ball with South Korea’s Koo Ja-cheol, right, and Jung Woo-young

Marcus Berg has a shot expertly tipped over by Guillermo Ochoa
Marcus Berg has a shot expertly tipped over by Guillermo Ochoa

Manuel Neuer saves his own blushes after spilling a routine shot as he dives in front of South Korea's Son Heung-min to punch the ball away
Manuel Neuer saves his own blushes after spilling a routine shot as he dives in front of South Korea’s Son Heung-min to punch the ball away

Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa makes a save from a well-struck free kick
Mexico’s Guillermo Ochoa makes a save from a well-struck free kick

Sweden's Marcus Berg almost puts Sweden in front
Sweden’s Marcus Berg almost puts Sweden in front

Albin Ekdal goes to ground under pressure from Hector Herrera
Albin Ekdal goes to ground under pressure from Hector Herrera

Germany's Leon Goretzka in action with South Korea's Jung Woo-young
Germany’s Leon Goretzka in action with South Korea’s Jung Woo-young

