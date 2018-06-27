World Cup 2018: Day 14 in pictures, as Germany crash out and Brazil await their fate

It’s down to the final matches in the group stages.

No more 1pm kicks-offs, just two at 3pm and two at 7pm. All this week.

The first group to be settled is Group F, which saw Germany finish bottom of their group and crash out in the group stages for the first time in 80 years.

Die Mannschaft were stunned by South Korea 2-0 and with Sweden winning 3-0 over Mexico, that was enough to send the Swedes through as group winners with Mexico as runners-up.

The 7pm games will decide Group E. Switzerland face Costa Rica, and Serbia will take on tournament favourites Brazil. Costa Rica are definitely on the next plane home, but the rest of the group can still qualify.

Brazil and Switzerland each only need a point to qualify, whereas Serbia will need to better one of their rivals’ results if they are to stay in the competition.