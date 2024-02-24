World Club Challenge: Wigan Warriors 16-12 Penrith Panthers - Cherry and Whites crowned world champions for fifth time

World Club Challenge Wigan (10) 16 Tries: Miski, Leeming, Wardle Goals: H. Smith 2 Penrith (12) 12 Tries: Cleary, Edwards Goals: Cleary 2

Wigan won the World Club Challenge for a record-equalling fifth time by beating Australian champions Penrith Panthers at the DW Stadium.

Warriors twice led through Abbas Miski and Kruise Leeming but Panthers replied through Nathan Cleary and Dylan Edwards to go in 12-10 ahead at half-time.

Two key decisions by referee Liam Moore went Wigan's way after the break.

First he ruled that Jake Wardle had touched down to win it, before not giving Taylan May's last-gasp effort.

The night was heartbreaking for Panthers, who have dominated the Australian game for the last three seasons but have now lost all of their five attempts at ruling the world.

The match was breathless from start to finish, with Wigan penned back for long periods but able to score on their only three real forays into opposition territory.

The match started with a Willie Isa fumble in front of his own posts, but as Penrith piled on the early pressure Wigan went up the other end and scored a superb opening try.

Warriors drove the ball up the middle and then Bevan French arrowed a long pass out to Miski, lurking on the right touchline. He scooted over to score in the corner.

Penrith, in pre-season for their own domestic campaign, looked rusty and were repeatedly wrapped up on the sixth tackle until Nathan Cleary's high kick bounced off the head of Miski and Mitch Kenny sent Cleary over for a simple try.

Cleary's kick edged the Australians ahead but Wigan came up with another stunning score, a dazzling team move that tore a hole in the Penrith defence and ended with Leeming dashing over.

The Panthers won the NRL Grand Final last year with a remarkable comeback against Brisbane Broncos, and they roared back this time too as the dangerous Dylan Edwards sprinted through a gap to level the score, with Cleary's kick giving them the lead at the break.

Kruise Leeming dives over for Wigan's second try

Wigan were penned back for almost the entire second half but defended ferociously and in their only attack Jai Field's dabber kick was picked up by Wardle. He seemed to have been held short of the line and guilty of a double movement, but referee Moore gave an on-field decision to allow the try and after a lengthy video review stuck by his call.

Penrith came again, and Field produced a brilliant tackle to deny May.

French was denied a marvellous try of his own for Wigan when he raced on to Harry Smith's early kick, only for the video official to spot he had been inches ahead of the kicker.

Penrith lifted themselves for one last effort and seemed to have scored a levelling try with seconds remaining as May dived for the line, with Miski and Field all over him.

Moore's call was "no try" and when several video angles failed to prove otherwise, Wigan leapt for joy.

Their victory means they draw level with Sydney Roosters as the only teams to have won the trophy five times.

Wigan: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, H Smith, Cooper, O'Neill, Byrne, Isa, Farrell, Ellis

Interchanges: Mago, Leeming, Dupree, Hill

Penrith: Edwards, Turuva, Tago, May, To'o, Cole, Cleary, Leota, Kenny, Fisher-Harris, Garner, Martin, Yeo

Interchanges: Peachey, L Smith, Henry, Eisenhuth

Referee: Liam Moore