‘World-class’ star now ‘wants to stay’ at United after fantastic late season form – Mitten

Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat ‘wants to stay’ at Manchester United following an impressive end to his season-long loan deal, according to Andy Mitten.

The 27-year-old was on the radar of several clubs last summer, but he was determined to join the Red Devils to reunite with manager Erik ten Hag.

United eventually signed him on loan for £8.5 million with an option to buy for £20m and it is left to be seen whether the club decide to prolong his stay.

As per Mitten, Amrabat wants to remain at Old Trafford especially having shown the fans the player he can be during the final month of the campaign.

Amrabat’s future could depend on manager situation

The Fiorentina loanee started the season from the left-back role before moving into midfield after an injury to Casemiro.

Amrabat struggled to cope with the intensity of the Premier League and he was dropped to the bench after some below-par displays.

Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro became the regular midfield pairing earlier this year, but Amrabat eventually got his opportunity.

Casemiro was asked to play at centre-back due to an injury crisis which paved the way for the Moroccan to reclaim a starting position.

Amrabat was brilliant in his outings against Arsenal and Newcastle United before he was rewarded with a starting berth in the FA Cup final.

Ten Hag picked Amrabat over Casemiro in midfield against Manchester City. The latter was eventually left out after an injury in the warm-up.

In our view, the hierarchy should consider signing Amrabat on a permanent deal while letting go of Casemiro who is past his prime.

With interest in Casemiro from Saudi Arabia, United could easily recoup the fee required to purchase Amrabat from La Viola this summer.

The final decision could rest on the manager. If Erik ten Hag stays at the helm, there is a possibility that he could be signed permanently.

Amrabat, who was described as a ‘world class‘ player by Morocco manager Walid Regragui, would be a good back-up if the club sign a marquee holding midfielder.

