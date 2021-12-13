World Class Pro Wrestling bans ‘Hannibal’ after he violently stabbed referee in head over weekend

Devon Nicholson, who is also known as “Hannibal” and “Blood Hunter,” has been banned from World Class Pro Wrestling after stabbing a referee in the head multiple times over the weekend.

Nicholson, who is from Canada, lost his World Class Pro Wrestling match against “Carlito” in Irving, Texas on Saturday. Instead of exiting the ring after the competition, Nicholson proceeded to start a bloody fight with referee, Lando Deltoro.

“World Class, moving forward, will not be associated with Devon Nicholson... in any way, shape, form or fashion,” Jerry Bostic, the CEO of World Class Pro Wrestling said in a statement posted to Facebook on Sunday. “I cannot, will not, condone what happened last night. I didn’t see the actual incident. I didn’t see anything until I came out and Lando was laying on the ground and it was one of the most horrifying things I’ve ever seen.”

The wrestler pinned Deltoro to the ground and straddled his back, then revealed a sharp object in his hand. After putting him in a choke hold, Nicholson used the object to stab and scratch the ref multiple times in the head.

Another wrestler ran in to pull Deltoro off the ref, who was then bleeding from multiple points on his head and left a pool of his own blood on the floor of the ring.

“What happened last night is never OK in wrestling, ever, or in anything, to be exact,” Bostic continued.

Deltoro was taken to the hospital, where he had surgery and received multiple staples to close the gashes and the torn artery in his head. He shared on update on his Twitter page Sunday night that he’s going to be OK.

“Recovering at home, still a big fuzzy and pain, yes lots of pain. But I’ll live,” Deltoro wrote. “Thanks you all for out pouring of love and support. I am a firm believer that if you put good out into the world, good will return to you #downbutnotout”

A GoFundMe page was started by Deltoro’s friend, Kelsie Gibson, to raise $10K for his medical expenses.

Nicholson, who runs the Youtube channel, “The Hannibal TV” which has 306K subscribers, reportedly posted video of the attack to his page, according to Wrestling News.co, though no such video was visible as of Monday afternoon.

“Someone went into business for themselves and took something too far and someone could have lost their life because of it,” Bostic added, alluding to Nicholson’s small media business. “I did not know what was going to happen in that match, but I’m not a fan of hardcore wrestling and I trusted that to be taken care of through other channels and that is my fault for trusting, number one. And number two, Devon proved that he could not be trusted in that situation.”

Nicholson, on Monday, did live stream a review of a wrestling newsletter.