‘World-class’ midfielder wants to be at Man Utd next season, Red Devils have made decision – report

Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat wants to ‘continue his adventure’ at Manchester United next season, according to Corriere dello Sport (page 22).

The 27-year-old joined the Red Devils on loan from Fiorentina for €10 million last summer. As part of the deal, United have the option to buy him for €20m plus €5m in add-ons.

Amrabat is reportedly keen on continuing his adventure with United next term, but the Red Devils hierarchy don’t share the same intention.

The midfielder is set to return to Fiorentina after the end of June. The Serie A outfit are already in talks with Galatasaray over a permanent transfer.

United still have time to purchase Amrabat

Amrabat joined the Red Devils with huge expectations last summer. He was on the radar of several clubs, but chose to sign for United on transfer deadline day.

However, he struggled to adapt to the intensity of the Premier League and was dropped to the bench in early 2024 with Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo preferred in midfield.

Amrabat eventually got another regular run of starts in May. After good performances against Arsenal and Newcastle United, he was picked to start in the FA Cup final.

Casemiro was named on the bench by manager Erik ten Hag before he was ruled out with a minor injury.

Amrabat showed glimpses of his true ability during the final stretch of the season, but it appears the hierarchy are not convinced about signing him on a permanent basis.

There is still time to change their decision.

Amrabat, who was described as a ‘world-class‘ player by Morocco manager Walid Regragui, could possibly stay at the club if Ten Hag continues at the helm.

If the Dutchman is dismissed from the head coach role, it seems unlikely that the new manager will try to convince the board. He may prefer a signing of his own.

