‘World-class’ Guehi backed to shine for England

Marc Guehi has ‘all the attributes to be a world-class defender’ and been backed to impress for England at Euro 2024 this summer.

Guehi is expected to earn a starting role in Gareth Southgate’s side ahead of their tournament opener against Serbia on Sunday, with Harry Maguire’s omission due to injury having opened up a place in the team at centre-back.

The 23-year-old has won just 11 caps and missed much of the Premier League run-in through injury, though the Crystal Palace defender has been backed to handle the occasion this summer.

“He is a great guy, very humble and a great professional. He has all the attributes to be a world-class defender,” England teammate Ezri Konsa told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“He’s still young and still learning, like me and like everybody, but I have a lot of belief and trust in Marc.”

Conor Gallagher also echoed Konsa’s faith in Guehi. The midfielder came through the academy system at Chelsea with the defender and together formed part of the England team that won the u-17 World Cup in 2017. The 24-year-old is in no doubt that Guehi is ready to take his chance at Euro 2024.

“I think he’ll be brilliant if he does [start the Serbia match],” Gallagher said.

“Top guy, top player – I couldn’t be happier if he started some games at the tournament. He has been brilliant for Crystal Palace and England when he has played. He’s more than ready, for sure.

“He’s very professional, great leader as well. I think he has got everything you need to be a top defender.”

