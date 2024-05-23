World championship BMX riders from WA reunited with their stolen bikes

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - Two sisters have their original BMX bikes back thanks to the power of social media and tips from the community. The prized BMX bikes were taken when someone stole their car in a Fife Costco parking lot last month.

"It really was a community effort," said their mom Morgan McGinley. "The power of social media is what brought our kids their bikes back."

The bikes were custom and worth about $10,000. The McGinley sisters were supposed to use them to compete in the UCI World Championships.

The family was able to meet up with the people who had their bikes and safely recover them in Tacoma.

"I’m really happy to have my bike back," said 11-year-old Peighton McGinley.

"Me too," said her younger sister, 8-year-old Irelyn. "I learned that I probably won’t use it anymore and I’ll probably just use this one."

Up until their bikes were returned, the pair were using loaner bikes. They were planning on using them at the UCI World Championships in South Carolina.

"We got the bikes back two days before we left," said their mother.

Peighton decided to use her original bike in South Carolina.

"It was weird at first," she said. "I was used to using the loaner, but then I got used to it again."

With her bike and skills, she placed 34th out of 70 in the girls' challenge for 12-year-olds.

Irelyn decided to use a refurbished bike.

"I got second in the world for my group," she said.

Irelyn competed in the 8-year-old girls challenge.

“ I am very happy to have my bike back”



The McGinley sisters from Kitsap County had their stolen BMX bikes returned in the nick of time. @fox13seattle is following up, plus looking at how they placed at the UCI World Championships. #feelgoodnews pic.twitter.com/JLtrZeHgVW — Dave Detling (@DetlingFOX13) May 23, 2024

"I knew I could probably get top three," she said. "I trained really hard and worked hard."

The two sisters from Kitsap County weren’t alone in taking home impressive titles.

Twenty-three competitors from Washington State represented team USA at the UCI World Championships.

Also taking home high-ranking titles was 8-year-old Tenisyn McKee.

"I got first in the world for 8-year-old girls," she said. "They told me just to focus on the race."

Also taking home first for his age group, 12-year-old Wyatt Christensen.

"It felt great," he said. "It was a little stressful, but I just went for it."

All of the competitors from Washington practice at Peninsula Indoor BMX Racing in Port Orchard.

"They’ve become really close," said Morgan McGinley. "We really are a hidden gem here in Washington. I don’t think people realize how many athletes come out of our area and it’s really special."

As for the bikes and their recovery, FOX 13 has learned no charges are being brought against the people who were found in possession of the bikes.

"We’re just glad to have them back," the McGinleys said.