World Championship 2024: Ronnie O'Sullivan drawn against Jackson Page in first round
Cazoo World Championship
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 20 April to 6 May
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; live text coverage of selected matches; updates on Radio 5 Live.
Ronnie O'Sullivan will play Jackson Page in the first round of the World Championship as he bids for a record eighth title in the modern era.
O'Sullivan, 48, is also aiming to become the fourth player to win all three Triple Crown events in a season.
Defending champion Luca Brecel will play David Gilbert, while 2019 winner Judd Trump faces Hossein Vafaei.
The tournament begins on Saturday at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, with live coverage across the BBC.
First-round draw
Luca Brecel v David Gilbert
Robert Milkins v Pang Junxu
Ali Carter v Stephen Maguire
Shaun Murphy v Lyu Haotian
Mark Selby v Joe O'Connor
Kyren Wilson v Dominic Dale
John Higgins v Jamie Jones
Mark Allen v Robbie Williams
Judd Trump v Hossein Vafaei
Tom Ford v Ricky Walden
Zhang Anda v Jak Jones
Mark Williams v Si Jiahui
Ding Junhui v Jack Lisowski
Gary Wilson v Stuart Bingham
Barry Hawkins v Ryan Day
Ronnie O'Sullivan v Jackson Page
More to follow.