World Championship 2024: Ronnie O'Sullivan drawn against Jackson Page in first round

Cazoo World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 20 April to 6 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; live text coverage of selected matches; updates on Radio 5 Live.

Ronnie O'Sullivan will play Jackson Page in the first round of the World Championship as he bids for a record eighth title in the modern era.

O'Sullivan, 48, is also aiming to become the fourth player to win all three Triple Crown events in a season.

Defending champion Luca Brecel will play David Gilbert, while 2019 winner Judd Trump faces Hossein Vafaei.

The tournament begins on Saturday at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, with live coverage across the BBC.

First-round draw

Luca Brecel v David Gilbert

Robert Milkins v Pang Junxu

Ali Carter v Stephen Maguire

Shaun Murphy v Lyu Haotian

Mark Selby v Joe O'Connor

Kyren Wilson v Dominic Dale

John Higgins v Jamie Jones

Mark Allen v Robbie Williams

Judd Trump v Hossein Vafaei

Tom Ford v Ricky Walden

Zhang Anda v Jak Jones

Mark Williams v Si Jiahui

Ding Junhui v Jack Lisowski

Gary Wilson v Stuart Bingham

Barry Hawkins v Ryan Day

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Jackson Page

More to follow.