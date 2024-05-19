New world champion Cacace offers Cordina rematch

New IBF super-featherweight world title holder Anthony Cacace is willing to offer Joe Cordina an immediate rematch.

The Belfast fighter pulled off a huge upset in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night, handing Cordina his first professional loss on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk's heavyweight unification victory over Tyson Fury.

Cacace dropped his Welsh opponent in the third round before a stoppage in the eighth gave him a first world title in his 23rd fight.

The 35-year-old said he and Cordina could "run that back" and that he would be keen for any rematch to again take place in Riyadh.

"It all depends where the dough is at," Cacace told IFL TV.

"Let's go back to Saudi. There's no point going anywhere else.

"This is where big time boxing is. Let's get back here.

"Whenever these big shows are here, I want to be part of them."

Cacace's record now sits at 22-1 [Getty Images]

Cacace was quick to praise his team for the tactical plan he felt facilitated his underdog victory.

"I'm going to give Joe his props, he's a very, very good fighter, a two-time World champion, an Olympian," he said.

"Tonight was my night. I didn't feel like I was having any problems.

"We had a great game plan. We've been working on turning the hooks in and gritting it out.

"Everything we worked on came off. Body shots, hooks, everything, and I got him out of there in devastating fashion."

'Nobody believed in me'

Prior to the taking the ring, Cacace had said victory in the biggest fight of his 12-year career would "change his life" and after claiming the belt wanted to share his success with those who had helped him to the title.

"This is a shock to people," he added.

"I was a four to one underdog with the bookies.

"Nobody believed in me but I believed in me and everyone about me believed in me.

"I'm just so happy, not just for me, but for my family, for everyone who has spent their hard earned money to get here and support me.

"I appreciate everyone. I couldn't have done this on my own.

"I just want to get home and see [my family]. I can't wait to get home and spend a few weeks with them."