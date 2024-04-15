‘World’s Biggest Demolition Derby’ coming to Bristol Motor Speedway Oct. 3-6

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) announced on Monday that a new professional demolition derby organization will host its national championship on the track’s infield this October.

According to a release from BMS, more than 500 competitors from across the country will flock to Bristol, Tennessee to take part in the demolition derby, which organizers have described as “combat motorsports.”

D.E.M.O., the Demolition Entertainment Motorsports Organization, organized the event. The release said that D.E.M.O. was formed this year to provide an official organization for professional demolition derbies across the United States.

Photo: Bristol Motor Speedway

The event will take place Oct. 3-6. Registration for competitors began on Monday, as did spectator, pit-pass and VIP ticket sales. Ticket pricing, driver registration and more details about the event can be found at demo-motorsports.com/tickets and demo-motorsports.com/registration.

A wide variety of vehicles are invited to compete and the event boasts an overall record purse that exceeds $400,000, the release said.

“We are thrilled to welcome our friends at D.E.M.O. along with hundreds of their elite competitors to Bristol Motor Speedway to showcase what promises to be the world’s most prestigious demolition derby,” said Jerry Caldwell, president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “We expect this historic event to add to the legacy of The Last Great Colosseum as the Home to Big Events.”

According to the release, derby rounds will be split into the following divisions and spread across the four-day event:

4-Man Team (heats/feature): Full-Size Pro and Full-Size Pro Lite (100k to win)

2-Man Team (heats/feature): Full-Size Pro Stock, Full-Size Elite Lite, Compact Elite

2-Man Team (single event): Full-Size Rising Stars (ages 18-25), Full-Size Pro Trucks, Compact Elite Lite Minivans, and Compact Pro Stock

When you walk into Bristol Motor Speedway you get goosebumps immediately from the sheer size of the stadium, but those chills continue when you stop to think about what this venue has meant in the history of motorsports. We couldn’t think of a better place to put demolition derby on the motorsports map than at The Last Great Colosseum. We are looking forward to four days of non-stop thrills and lots of carnage as our professional drivers deliver an unforgettable experience. Whether you are a die-hard demolition derby fan, a self-confessed gearhead, or a lover of motorsports, this will be the adrenaline-pumping experience you have been looking for. Welcome to combat motorsports! Dustin Woods, chief executive officer of D.E.M.O.

