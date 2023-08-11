World Bicycle Relief gives you the chance to win World Championship replica pro bikes

Evie racing XCC at the 2023 UCI World Championships at Glentress

To coincide with the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Scotland, World Bicycle Relief is offering you the chance to win one of four pro replica bikes.

World Bicycle Relief are the official global charity partner of the UCI Cycling World Championships and works to help women and girls with limited access to transportation. The charity provides specially made, purpose-designed Buffalo Bicycles to individuals, families, and communities to help them access education, economic opportunities, health facilities, and vital services.

world bicycle relief

Claire Geiger, Director of Global Partnerships, World Bicycle Relief, said: “Female racers are setting new records and shattering glass ceilings in the cycling world. Meanwhile, women and girls in many rural communities around the world rely on bicycles to access vital services and education - particularly when walking and sharing lifts are not safe options. This is why we prioritize 70 percent of our bikes for women and girls. Because whether racing for the rainbow stripes or racing towards an education, bikes truly transform lives. Support from cyclists and cycling fans watching the UCI Cycling World Championships will be life-changing for both.“

The bikes up for grabs are sponsorship specification bikes as raced by four of the best elite women racers of road racing and mountain biking. Kate Courtney (USA), Marianne Vos (NL), Annemiek van Vleuten (NL), and XCC Bronze medal winner Evie Richards (GB).

To be in for a chance of winning, you can enter the competition by donating to World Bicycle Relief via VIPrize. The prize draw will take place on 30 September 2023.

Kate Courtney's SCOTT Spark RC

The bikes

While the warm fuzzy feeling of donating to a good cause may be satisfying enough, there are some particularly stunning machines on offer too, donated by four of cycling's top athletes.

The USA’s Kate Courtney, Cross-Country World Champion in 2018, and her sponsor Scott are donating a one-of-a-kind Scott Spark RC equipped with SRAM, RockShox, and Syncros components. The bike is adorned with a unique design inspired by women in cycling, and the upcoming 2023 MTB World Championship.

Evie Richards, Cross-Country World Champion in 2021 and 2023 British National Cross-Country Champion, alongside Trek, will donate a Trek Factory Racing team-edition Trek Supercaliber 9.9.

The two road bikes come from Dutch road racers Marianne Vos, a 13-time world champion and two-time Olympic medalist, and multiple-world champion and 2022 winner of Le Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, Annemiek van Vleuten.

Marianne Vos and Cervelo are donating a Cervélo S5 equipped with SRAM Red eTap AXS. Annemiek van Vleuten has denoted a Canyon Aeroad CFR Disc in a special World Championships design.

Annemiek van Vleuten's Canyon AEROAD CFR Disc in a special World Championships design.

Kate said: “To me and to so many women around the world, bikes are freedom. Through their incredible programs, WBR gets bikes into the hands of women and girls in rural areas for whom they can provide not only a means of physical transportation but the seed for cultural transformation. I am proud to be among the powerful group of female athletes supporting this project and helping WBR reach 1 million bikes distributed by 2025!”

World Bicycle Relief has been working with local communities since 2005, distributing more than 740,000 bicycles and training over 3,000 bicycle mechanics across 21 countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, and South America.



To find out more, head over to Worldbicyclerelief.org.