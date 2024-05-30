World’s best Nelly Korda hits into water three times on one hole at US Open

Nelly Korda's round fell apart two holes into her opening round at Lancaster Country Club - Getty Images/Sarah Stier

Nelly Korda’s bid to maintain her incredible run of form unravelled after just three holes of the opening round in the US Women’s Open after she carded a 10 on a par three at Lancaster Country Club.

Korda, 25, was a massive favourite to secure her third major title at in Philadelphia after winning six of her last seven events, which included the Chevron Championship, this year’s opening major tournament, as well as last week’s Mizuho Americas Open.

However, having started with a bogey on, the world number one ran up a septuple-bogey 10 on the par-three 12th - her third hole after starting on 10 - after hitting three balls into the water.

The World No 1’s tee shot found the bunker at the back of the green and after misjudging her shot from the sand and was left helplessly watching as it caught the slope and rolled into the water.

Korda then had to make her way back over the bridge to the drop zone where she would find the water two more times before finally hitting the green with her eighth shot and two-putting from nine feet for a double digit score. It left her eight over just three holes into her opening round.

Despite taking the LPGA Tour by storm this year Korda admitted in her pre-tournament press conference that she was expecting to face a “beast of a course” this week.

Korda has two major championships to her name after winning the PGA Championship in 2021 and the Chevron Championship this year but has notoriously struggled at US Open venues. Her best performance coming in 2021 after suffering two cuts and a tied 64th since 2020.

“At U.S. Opens, she’s gotten herself in trouble and hasn’t done a great job of getting herself out of trouble,” NBC golf analyst Brandel Chamblee said before tournament. “She’s almost averaged three double bogeys or higher per championship.”

Lancaster Country Club has been revised and lengthened to a par-70 of 6,583 yards since it last hosted the US Open in 2015.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.