World Athletics Ultimate Championship to debut in 2026

The World Athletics Ultimate Championship, a season-ending biennial track and field meet, will debut in September 2026 in Budapest.

The three-night competition will include eight to 16 athletes per event with qualifying based primarily on world rankings.

There will be semifinals and finals for track events and finals for field events. Relays are also included.

Winners will receive $150,000 from a total prize pool of $10 million.

The competition will be held in years without world outdoor championships, which are every odd year, include more athletes and are held over nine days.

The competition will be held after the annual Diamond League season ends.

World Athletics has more information here.

