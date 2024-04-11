World Athletics Relays: Sprinter CJ Ujah makes first British team since doping ban

The British men's 4x100m team finished second to Italy by one-hundredth of a second at Tokyo 2020 [Getty Images]

Sprinter CJ Ujah has been included in Great Britain's squad for the first time since serving his doping ban ahead of next month's World Athletics Relays.

Ujah was banned for 22 months after testing positive for two prohibited substances at the Tokyo Olympics - but he was cleared of intentionally doping.

The 30-year-old's doping violation saw the British men's 4x100m quartet stripped of its Olympic silver medal.

The World Athletics Relays take place in the Bahamas on 4-5 May.

The two-day event doubles as the Olympic qualifying event for the relay competitions at Paris 2024.

Ujah, whose ban ended on 5 June 2023, has been joined in the men's 4x100m relay squad by Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake.

In 2022, Kilty said he would never forgive Ujah for his "sloppy and reckless" behaviour that cost them the silver medal.

Reece Prescod, another member of that Tokyo squad, is also named despite quitting the relay team shortly before last year's World Championships in Budapest.

Darren Campbell, head of sprints, hurdles and relays for UK Athletics, said of the 4x100m relay squad: "They have had their fair share of challenges in recent years, but I have had my own discussions with each and every member of the squad and know they are motivated, committed and focused on working together to reach Paris."

Of the women's 4x100m bronze medal-winning quartet in Tokyo, Asha Philip and Imani-Lara Lansiquot have been named but Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita are not in the squad.

At last summer's World Championships in Budapest, GB won mixed 4x400m silver and bronze medals in the women's 4x100m and 4x400m, and the men's 4x400m.

Great Britain's full squad

Women's 4x100m

Kristal Ama-Awuah, Alyson Bell, Amy Hunt, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Asha Philip, Aleeya Sibbons, Annie Tagoe, Bianca Williams

Men's 4x100m

Eugene Amo-Dadzie, Jona Efoloko, Romell Glave, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Reece Prescod, Chijindu Ujah

Women's 4x400m

Hannah Kelly, Victoria Ohuruogu, Emily Newnham, Lina Nielsen, Laviai Nielsen, Ama Pipi, Nicole Yeargin, Jodie Williams

Men's 4x400m

Joe Brier, Lewis Davey, Charlie Dobson, Toby Harries, Alex Haydock-Wilson, Matthew Hudson Smith, Lee Thompson, Brodie Young

Mixed 4x400m

Chosen from athletes selected for 4x400m squads