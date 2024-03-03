World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024: Molly Caudery achieves 'dream' gold on emotional night

It was a moment Molly Caudery had dreamed of - but not one Great Britain's rising pole vault star could entirely believe.

Covering her mouth in shock, the 23-year-old was embraced by Olympic champion Katie Moon following confirmation of her breakthrough success at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

With a gold medal at only her second global championship, Caudery can no longer continue her remarkable progress under the radar, as she would prefer.

Instead, she announced herself as a podium contender for this year's Paris Olympics on a sensational night for the hosts inside an electric arena.

Just 34 minutes after Scot Josh Kerr had left the Glasgow crowd in raptures by winning the 3,000m title, New Zealand's Eliza McCartney could not deny Caudery in a dramatic conclusion to a women's pole vault final lasting more than two hours.

Celebrating with a golden tiara on her head and with a beaming smile on her face, the Briton once again displayed her capacity to thrive on the sport's biggest stages.

"I dreamed of it but I wasn't sure if it would come true," Caudery, who set a personal best to finish fifth at last summer's World Championships in Budapest, told BBC Sport.

"It was such a tough competition so I knew it was going to be a fight. To have executed the way I did, I'm just proud of myself for that.

"As soon as I got a medal, that was kind of all I came to do. It made me believe in myself.

"Those last two jumps that Eliza [McCartney] attempted, I was so on edge. We get on really well but obviously I can't help but be a little bit happy!"

Caudery entered the competition in stellar form, having set three personal bests in 2024 and cleared a world-leading 4.86m in February.

She appeared unfazed by that position of authority, as well as the expectation of the home support, and a lengthy delay to the competition after France's Margot Chevrier sustained a nasty ankle injury.

Caudery's own career had been stalled by a succession of injury issues - including almost losing a finger in a freak gym accident in 2021.

But with those setbacks behind her, the 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist will rightfully believe she can now emulate the Olympic podium finish achieved by former training partner Holly Bradshaw in Tokyo.

"It was a really emotional competition," said Caudery, who later admitted she cried to her coach after witnessing Chevrier's injury.

"I hope the girls get better because there were some nasty injuries and falls, and that affected me.

"I got really emotional and I want to send my love to them."