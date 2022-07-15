World Athletics Championships Live Updates: The Battle for 100m Starts and The Finals Decided for the 1500m

Womens Running

Starting Friday, July 15 and lasting 10 days, World Athletics is putting on its championships for the world's best track and field athletes. It's the first world champs since 2019 and the first one ever to be hosted by the United States, taking place in the newly renovated Hayward Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, home of the University of Oregon.

And unlike last year's Olympics, these champs are open to fans--we're looking forward to packed stadiums for the more than 20 events. Similar to the Olympics, athletes have to qualify to make their country's team, and compete for gold, silver, and bronze medals.

Here, we'll update you throughout the championships from July 15-July 24 on results, news, inspiring stories, and memorable moments.

Saturday July 16 Race Reports

Smooth Sailing and a Bit O’ Drama in the 1500m Semi-Finals

Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay (C) compete in the women’s 1500m semi-final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 16, 2022. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

The excitement in the women's 1500m continued on Saturday night with two races that would decide the line up for the final on Monday. The first five in each heat automatically proceeded to the finals plus the next two fastest times.

In the first semi final, Gulag Tsegay from Ethiopia clocked the fastest qualifying time with a winning time of 4.01.28. She was followed by Great Britain's Laura Muir with a 4:01.78 seasonal best, and Jessica Hull from Australia at 4:01.81

The American athletes lined up with Cory McGee and Elle (Purrier) St. Pierre in the first semi-final and Sinclaire Johnson in the second. McGee qualified for the final coming in fifth with at time of 4:02.74 and Johnson qualified with second place and a time of 4.04.51 in her heat.

In the second heat, with the athletes coming into the final bend, drama sadly unfolded. Gaia Sabatini from Italy pushed Ugandan athlete Winnie Nanyondo out of the way, who consequently fell. Sabatini was disqualified and Nanyondo was registered as a DNF.

The athletes will line up on Monday 18th at 7:50 p.m. for the (almost) four lap journey to the podium.

The Battle for 100m Dominance Is Out of the Blocks

EUGENE, OREGON – JULY 16: Dina Asher-Smith of Team Great Britain reacts after competing in the Women's 100 Meter heats on day two of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 16, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Questions going into the heats for the 100m were if it would be a Jamaican one, two, three in the qualifiers. This was not to be, but the finals are where it counts.

Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith sprinted to the fastest time of the evening with a seasonal best of 10.84. Having suffered from a hamstring challenge at the Tokyo Olympics, she proved she was back, strong and ready to race.

For Team USA, all athletes qualified. Twanisha Terry easily cruised the fourth heat coming in second with a 10.95. Aleia Hobbs crossed the line fastest in her heat clocking an 11.04 and Melissa Jefferson rounded out the Americans qualifying with an 11.03.

The Jamaican team still all qualified for the semi-finals. Defending champion Shelly-Ann Fraser Price crossed the line with a 10.87, Shericka Jackson ran an 11.02 and, in heat three, Elaine Thompson-Hera clocked an 11.15.

Other notable performances in the heats were New Zealand's Zoe Hobbs, who came in second in the first heat with a PR and also breaking the oceanian record in the process. Great Britain's Daryll Neita and Marie-Josee Ta Lou both clocked seasonal bests with 10.95 and 10.92 respectively.

The semi-finals will play out on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. (PT) and the final at 7:50 p.m. (PT) — Melanie Mitchell

The American Steeplers Qualify for Wednesday’s Final

EUGENE, OREGON – JULY 16: Luiza Gega of Team Albania, Mekides Abebe of Team Ethiopia and Courtney Wayment of Team United States compete in the Women's 3000 Meter Steeplechase heats on day two of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 16, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Though they most certainly all hoped to secure a top three spot in their heats to qualify for the 3000 meter steeplechase final, Emma Coburn, Courtney Frerichs, and Courtney Wayment were all left sweating while they waited for the results to come in after Saturday morning’s qualifying rounds. Each American woman came in fourth place in their heats and would have to wait to find out if they qualified based on time.

In the preliminary heats the top three each auto-qualify, while the next six are let through based on the next best times.

In the first heat, Norah Jeruto of Kazakhstan put her stake in the ground as a contender to take the world title, opening up a wide lead with several laps to go. She finished with the fastest time of the morning in 9:01.54.

The second heat, in which Wayment ran, was by far the biggest nail biter. Wayment ran comfortably around fourth place most of the race, waiting until the bell lap to make her move. She battled with Ethiopia’s Mekides Abebe, France’s Alice Finot, and Luiza Gega of Albania for the top three positions, shuffling places among them several times. Wayment was ultimately edged into fourth place in 9:14.95 to Gega’s 9:14.91. Finot finished in first in 9:14.34 and set a national record.

The steeplechase final will take place in the evening on Wednesday July 20. — M.R.

Friday July 15 Race Reports

No Surprises in the 1500m Qualifying Heats

EUGENE, OREGON – JULY 15: Jessica Hull of Team Australia and Faith Kipyegon of Team Kenya compete in the Women’s 1500 Meter heats on day one of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 15, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images for World Athletics) (Photo: Getty Images)

The highly anticipated 1500m began its three days of competition on a balmy summer night in Eugene, Oregon with temperatures at 81 degrees and humidity around 40 percent.

All three American 1500m contenders–Sinclaire Johnson, Elle (Purrier) St. Pierre, and Cory McGee–advanced past the first qualifying heats and will compete in Saturday’s semi-finals. By finishing in the top six of their respective heats, the middle-distance runners made the cut.

Joining in the semi-finals are expected international stand-outs such as Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, the reigning Olympic gold medalist; Great Britain’s Laura Muir, who took silver in Tokyo; and Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay, an Olympic medalist in the 5000m. Tsegay ran the fastest time of the night in 4:02.68 in the third and fastest heat.

The semi-finals take place Saturday July 16 at 7:05 p.m., Pacific Time. Those who advance from there will compete in the finals on Monday July 18 at 7:50 p.m. — M.R.

Team USA Will Defend Its 4x400m Title

EUGENE, OREGON – JULY 15: Eveline Saalberg of Team Netherlands and Wadeline Jonathas of Team United States compete in the Mixed 4×400 Metres Relay Heat 1 on day one of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 15, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

The United States 4×400 mixed relay team has automatically qualified for tonight’s final after coming in first place in the first heat. In each of the two heats, the top three teams had the opportunity to automatically qualify, with the next two fastest teams rounding out the eight final teams.

Team USA, made up by Elija Godwin, Kennedy Simon, Vernon Norwood, and Wadeline Jonathas, collectively ran 3:11.75. Running consistently in second place behind the Netherlands through the first three legs, it was anchor Jonathas (who also ran in the women’s 4x400m in Tokyo last year) who outkicked Eveline Saalberg of the Netherlands (3:12.63) for the win.

Those tuning into this first morning session of the World Championships were expecting Allyson Felix to compete in the event, but the five-time Olympian was not subbed in. But it is highly likely that Felix (who has announced her impending retirement) will make her final World Championship appearance in the final, set for 7:50 p.m., Pacific time tonight.

Besides the U.S., the Netherlands, Dominican Republic, Poland, Ireland, Jamaica, Italy, and Nigeria will compete in the final. — Malissa Rodenburg

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today.]]>