World Athletics Championships 2022 schedule and start times

Keely Hodgkinson will make her debut at the World Championships (AFP via Getty Images)

The World Athletics Championships get underway in Eugene’s Hayward Field on Friday, kicking off 10 days of international competition that will see Great Britain’s track and field stars attempt to make their mark on the global stage.

Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson are among those defending their titles from Doha three years ago, while Keely Hodgkinson and Laura Muir will be looking to add to their success at the Tokyo Olympics.

Sydney McLaughlin and Christian Coleman will be the leading US hopes, while the international sprint talent will be highlighted by Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shericka Jackson and Lamont Marcell Jacobs.

There is a seven hour time difference between the UK and Eugene, Portland on the west coast of the United States.

But here is the full event schedule, as well as how you can watch.

When are the World Atheltics Championships?

The Championships begin on Friday 15 July and will run through to Sunday 24 July.

How can I watch the World Athletics Championships?

The BBC will be providing full coverage of the World Athletics Championships, with the best of the action shown live on BBC One after midnight.

What is the competition schedule? (All times BST)

DAY 1 Friday, July 15 2022

Morning session

16:05MHammer ThrowQualification – Group A

17:10MHigh JumpQualification

17:30MHammer ThrowQualification – Group B

18:45X4×400 Metres RelayHeats

19:05WHammer ThrowQualification – Group A

19:30M100 MetresPreliminary Round

20:10W20 Kilometres Race WalkFinal

20:30WHammer ThrowQualification – Group B

22:10M20 Kilometres Race WalkFinal

Afternoon session

00:05WShot PutQualification

00:15M3000 Metres SteeplechaseHeats

00:20WPole VaultQualification

01:00MLong JumpQualification

01:10W1500 MetresHeats

01:50M100 MetresHeats

01:55MShot PutQualification

02:50X4×400 Metres RelayFinal

DAY 2, Saturday, July 16, 2022

Morning session

17:30WTriple JumpQualification

17:35W3000 Metres SteeplechaseHeats

18:10WHigh JumpQualification

18:25M110 Metres HurdlesHeats

19:00MHammer ThrowFinal

19:20W10,000 MetresFinal

20:20M400 Metres HurdlesHeats

Afternoon session

00:10W100 MetresHeats

01:00M100 MetresSemi-Final

01:20MLong JumpFinal

01:25WShot PutFinal

01:30M1500 MetresHeats

02:05W1500 MetresSemi-Final

02:50M100 MetresFinal

DAY 3, Sunday, July 17, 2022

Morning session

13:15MMarathonFinal

17:35W100 Metres HurdlesHeptathlon

18:05M400 MetresHeats

18:35WHigh JumpHeptathlon

18:35WHammer ThrowFinal

19:00W400 MetresHeats

00:00M10,000 MetresFinal

00:45WShot PutHeptathlon

Afternoon session

00:05M110 Metres HurdlesSemi-Final

00:05MDiscus ThrowQualification – Group A

00:25WPole VaultFinal

00:33W100 MetresSemi-Final

01:03M400 Metres HurdlesSemi-Final

01:27MShot PutFinal

01:30MDiscus ThrowQualification – Group B

01:38W200 MetresHeptathlon

02:00M1500 MetresSemi-Final

02:30M110 Metres HurdlesFinal

02:50W100 MetresFinal

DAY 4, Monday, July 18, 2022

Morning session

13:15WMarathonFinal

16:35WLong JumpHeptathlon

17:55WJavelin ThrowHeptathlon – Group A

19:05WJavelin ThrowHeptathlon – Group B

Afternoon session

00:05M200 MetresHeats

00:10WDiscus ThrowQualification – Group A

00:45MHigh JumpFinal

01:00W200 MetresHeats

01:20WTriple JumpFinal

01:35WDiscus ThrowQualification – Group B

01:55W800 MetresHeptathlon

02:20M3000 Metres SteeplechaseFinal

02:50W1500 MetresFinal

DAY 5, Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Afternoon session

00:15W400 Metres HurdlesHeats

00:40WHigh JumpFinal

01:05W200 MetresSemi-Final

01:33MDiscus ThrowFinal

01:50M200 MetresSemi-Final

02:30M1500 MetresFinal

02:50M400 Metres HurdlesFinal

DAY 6, Wednesday, June 20, 2022

Afternoon session

22:20WJavelin ThrowQualification – Group A

23:25W5000 MetresHeats

23:50WJavelin ThrowQualification – Group B

00:20M800 MetresHeats

01:15W400 Metres HurdlesSemi-Final

01:30WDiscus ThrowFinal

01:45W400 MetresSemi-Final

02:15M400 MetresSemi-Final

02:45W3000 Metres SteeplechaseFinal

DAY 7 – Thursday, July 21, 2022

Afternoon session

00:05MJavelin ThrowQualification – Group A

00:10W800 MetresHeats

01:10M5000 MetresHeats

01:20MTriple JumpQualification

01:35MJavelin ThrowQualification – Group B

02:00M800 MetresSemi-Final

02:35W200 MetresFinal

02:50M200 MetresFinal

DAY 8 – Friday, July 22, 2022

Morning session

13:15W35 Kilometres Race WalkFinal

Afternoon session

00:05MPole VaultQualification

00:40W4×100 Metres RelayHeats

01:05M4×100 Metres RelayHeats

01:20WJavelin ThrowFinal

01:35W800 MetresSemi-Final

02:15W400 MetresFinal

02:35M400 MetresFinal

02:50W400 Metres HurdlesFinal

DAY 9 – Saturday, July 23, 2022

Morning session

16:50M100 MetresDecathlon

17:40MLong JumpDecathlon

18:20W100 Metres HurdlesHeats

19:00WLong JumpQualification

19:10MShot PutDecathlon

Afternoon session

23:10MHigh JumpDecathlon

00:10W4×400 Metres RelayHeats

00:40M4×400 Metres RelayHeats

01:00MTriple JumpFinal

01:10M800 MetresFinal

01:25W5000 MetresFinal

01:35MJavelin ThrowFinal

DAY 10 – Sunday, July 24, 2022

Morning session

13:15M35 Kilometres Race WalkFinal

16:35M110 Metres HurdlesDecathlon

17:30MDiscus ThrowDecathlon – Group A

18:40MDiscus ThrowDecathlon – Group B

19:15MPole VaultDecathlon – Group A

20:15MPole VaultDecathlon – Group B

Afternoon session

00:05W100 Metres HurdlesSemi-Final

00:05MJavelin ThrowDecathlon – Group A

00:25MPole VaultFinal

00:50WLong JumpFinal

01:05M5000 MetresFinal

01:10MJavelin ThrowDecathlon – Group B

01:35W800 MetresFinal

02:00W100 Metres HurdlesFinal

02:20M1500 MetresDecathlon

02:35M4×400 Metres RelayFinal

02:50W4×400 Metres RelayFinal