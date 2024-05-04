World Aquatics to review anti-doping procedures

World Aquatics has appointed a five-person anti-doping audit review committee after it emerged 23 Chinese swimmers were cleared to compete at the Tokyo Games, despite testing positive for a banned substance.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) said it was "not in a position to disprove" an assertion from the China Anti-Doping Agency (Chinada) that they had unintentionally ingested heart medication trimetazidine (TMZ).

In a letter sent to member federations - and seen by the BBC - world swimming’s governing body said: “The goal is to enhance our understanding of the anti-doping review and decision-making process within our federation as it concerned this particular case and take away any learnings from this experience to make World Aquatics more equipped for the future.

“Your confidence, and the confidence of all athletes in our system is vital to our future together.”

Miguel Cardenal, Ken Lalo, Annabelle Williams, Florent Manaudou and Fernando Possenti have been appointed to the committee.

It is expected the review and report will be completed by next month.

Wada began an independent review into its handling of the case after an outcry over the scandal.

Findings of the investigation, led by Swiss prosecutor Eric Cottier, are expected to be delivered within two months.

In its letter, World Aquatics says: “We hope that the results of this investigation will help erase any circulating doubt about the anti-doping movement and place the minds of our athletes at ease heading into the Paris Olympic Games.”

This week, two key bodies which represent US athletes wrote to the country’s drug tsar calling for a “truly independent investigation”.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach has said he has "full confidence" in Wada.