What was the world like in 1971 when Bucks won first NBA championship?

The drought is over

The Milwaukee Bucks won their second championship Tuesday, finishing the Phoenix Suns in six games. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 50 points, the seventh player to reach the plateau in the Finals. Antetokounmpo was also named the MVP, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with that honor in Milwaukee history. As this current team celebrates the NBA championship, let's take a look back and see what was going on 50 years ago...

Bucks swept Bullets

Milwaukee had a bit of an easier time en route to its first championship. The Bucks faced the Baltimore Bullets. They swept them and won the NBA championship on April 30, 1971 ... 18,315 days ago.

Kareem dominated

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar averaged 27 points per game in those Finals. He played 42 minutes per game. Incredibly, Abdul-Jabbar shot a grand total of 21 free throws. Antetokounmpo had 19 by himself in Game 6.

The Big O

Oscar Robertson earned his lone NBA championship, playing 41 minutes per game. He averaged 23.5 points and 9.5 assists per game.

Topping the charts

"Joy To The World" by Three Dog Night was one of the most-played songs that last week in April of 1971. In the U.K., "Knock Three Times" by Dawn was in the top 5 hits.

Richard Nixon was President

The President of the United States was Richard Nixon. He would win re-election the following year, but his tenure ended in resignation.

Canadiens were NHL champs

The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Chicago Blackhawks for the Stanley Cup in seven games. Crucial to the Stanley Cup victory was MacNeil's decision to use Ken Dryden in the playoffs despite the rookie goaltender having played only six regular-season games in 1970–71.

Billie Jean King reaches plateau

Billie Jean King won the U.S. Open to become the first woman in tennis to earn $100,000.

Jack Nicklaus

Jack Nicklaus won the PGA Championship for his ninth major. With that win, the Golden Bear became the first golfer to win all four majors for the second time.

Ali-Frazier

Earlier that year, in March, Joe Frazier topped Muhammad Ali by decision.

QBS went 1-2-3 in NFL draft

The NFL draft, held at the end of January, saw Jim Plunkett, Archie Manning and Dan Pastorini go 1-2-3.

