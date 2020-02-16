Worku, Leonard help UC Irvine beat Hawaii 70-63

The Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) -- Eyassu Worku scored 19 points, Evan Leonard added 18, and UC Irvine beat Hawaii 70-63 on Saturday night.

Collin Welp added 15 points for UC Irvine, which has won six in a row against Hawaii.

Welp made two free throws to give UCI (17-10, 9-2 Big West Conference) a 13-point lead with 2:26 to play but Drew Buggs and Justin Webster answered with back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 10-0 run that made it 66-63 when Zigmars Raimo made a layup with 36 seconds left but Leonard and Worku each made a pair of foul shots to cap the scoring.

Buggs led Hawaii (14-10, 5-5) with 17 points and seven assists and Eddie Stansberry scored 10 points.

The Rainbow Warriors have lost their last four games.

