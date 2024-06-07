With workouts next week, where does ISU men’s basketball stand?

Back in May, the addition of players to Indiana State’s men’s basketball roster was so rapid, it could have produced whiplash.

With all but four players having departed from ISU’s 32-7 NIT runner-up team, the need for an infusion of players was self-evident.

All but one scholarship has been filled. One previously unannounced addition is former Utah Valley and New Orleans guard K’mani Doughty.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound wing is a graduate transfer who has averaged 5.3 points over the course of his career. At UNO, where he played for three years, he shot 38.6% from 3-point range in a reserve role.

The new-look Sycamores will get on the floor for the first time next Tuesday as summer workouts begin.

The workouts will begin a day later than originally intended as some players still have to go through physicals.

It will not only be a chance for ISU’s players to get to know one another, ISU’s complete coaching staff will be together.

On Monday, ISU announced that Bradley Feig joined the staff. Like associate head coach Mark Slessinger, Feig comes from New Orleans’ staff

If you lost track or have forgotten who the Sycamores will have in-house, here’s a quick guide to how the roster looks going into workouts next week.

Merritt Alderink

Measurables: 6-7, 190.

Scouting report: Graves was able to keep Alderink in the Sycamores’ Class of 2024 recruiting class. The first-ever Division I player from Zeeland (Mich.) West High School, Alderink averaged 13.7 points on a deep team. The southpaw can put the ball on the floor and will be a challenge for opposing fours.

Cooper Bean

Measurables: 6-4, 170.

Scouting report: Redshirted in 2024, the Noblesville native was a 40% shooter with the Millers. To get minutes, the preferred walk-on will have to tap into that shooting potential with the Sycamores.

Bobby Cannon

Measurables: 6-10, 180.

Scouting report: Originally bound for New Orleans, when then-UNO coach Slessinger joined Graves’ staff, Cannon switched gears. The slender Cannon should be a valuable rim protector on the defensive end and will test opposing bigs with his shooting on the other end.

Tyran Cook

Measurables: 6-2, 185.

Scouting report: Cook should be in the mix for major playing time. A 34% 3-point shooter at Virginia Military Institute, Cook averaged 12.7 points for the Keydets. The Milwaukee native topped 20 points or more four times and had a 14-game stretch where he averaged 15.8 points.

Jaden Daughtry

Measurables: 6-7, 235.

Scouting report: The forward played 12 games in 2023, averaging 3.1 points. His per-40-minute production was strong as he averaged 23.5 if his minutes are stretched out like that, but it’s obviously an imperfect measure. He does know the ropes at ISU and that should help him in his second season.

K’mani Doughty

Measurables: 6-5, 195.

Scouting report: As mentioned above, Doughty has demonstrated 3-point shooting ability. He’s one of the most experienced Division I players on a roster that isn’t blessed with D-I miles on their tires.

Aaron Gray

Measurables: 6-7, 215.

Scouting report: Gray became eligible in mid-December due to the change in NCAA transfer eligibility rules. Gray never got a chance to play much, reaching double-digit minutes just twice. Showed his potential the previous season at Niagara when he averaged 12.4 points and shot 33.1% from 3-point range.

Markus Harding

Measurables: 6-10, 260.

Scouting report: Harding is one of the most experienced of ISU’s transfer portal additions as he played two years at Central Michigan. Last year, Harding averaged 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds. He can shoot from outside, though he 3-point percentage dropped 11 points in 2024 from 30.4% to 19.4%.

Jahni Summers

Measurables: 6-6, 185.

Scouting report: Known well by ISU assistant coach Jake Odum as both head to Terre Haute after being at Coffeyville Community College. The Evansville native should have a big role after averaging 18.2 points in 2024. Summers converted 45% from the field, including 37.1% from 3-point range.

Samage Teel

Measurables: 6-2, 175.

Scouting report: Teel, a guard, moved from Division II to Division I Presbyterian for the 2023-24 season and he did well in the Big South Conference. Teel averaged 13.6 points and was a 41.5% 3-point shooter. The second-leading scorer with the Blue Hose, Teel has produced at the Division I level in a way some of ISU’s other newcomers haven’t, so Teel figures to be an important piece.

Derek Vorst

Measurables: 6-10, 250.

Scouting report: Vorst didn’t play much for the Sycamores in 2024, averaging just 5.3 minutes in 21 games. However, Vorst’s per-40-minute stats demonstrated productive possibilities as he averaged 13 points and 10.5 rebounds per-40. Vorst needs to improve his field goal percentage to play regularly.

Camp Wagner

Measurables: 6-6, 175.

Scouting report: Wagner played sparingly at Rice, a member of the American Athletic Conference, averaging 1.8 points. On ISU’s radar during Josh Schertz’s regime, Wagner will spread the defense with his shooting. Wagner himself said he has “elite-level passing”.

Jayan Walker

Measurables: 6-6, 190.

Scouting report: The Combine Academy guard will begin his Division I journey with the Sycamores. He is a combo guard who can put the ball on the floor and who has range out to the 3-point line.