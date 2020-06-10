This workout video of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand will get Bruins fans excited

Two of the Boston Bruins' best and most valuable players are hard at work in preparation for the return of the 2019-20 NHL season.

Bruins forward Brad Marchand posted a photo to Instagram on Wednesday featuring he and teammate Patrice Bergeron working out at Warrior Ice Arena in Boston, along with the caption, "the boys are back!!"

The team uploaded a video of Bergeron's and Marchand's skate on its Twitter page. Check out the highlights in the post below:

We can expect other players to arrive at Warrior Ice Arena in the coming weeks with Phase 2 of the league's return to play plan underway.

The league announced late last month a return to play plan that includes 24 teams. The Bruins, as one of the top four teams in the Eastern Conference, will play a round robin tournament to determine their seeding for the first round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

There is no official date for when NHL games will resume, but seeing both Bergeron and Marchand back on the ice and shooting pucks is definitely an exciting sight for Bruins fans everywhere.

