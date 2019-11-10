After workout, Rajon Rondo start date with Lakers pushed back, will not play Sunday

Rajon Rondo is getting close to stepping on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers, and word had leaked that would come Sunday night against Toronto.

Nope, Lakers fans are going to have to wait a little longer. Via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Lakers guard Rajon Rondo participated in a workout today on an off day in preparation for his return, but he is not expected to make his debut on Sunday against the Raptors, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 10, 2019





Sources: Rondo was aiming for a return on Sunday, but he will instead partake in a workout session with a few bodies to ramp up his endurance. https://t.co/H37kFA9Cng — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 10, 2019





Rondo has not played for the Lakers yet this season due to a calf injury. Rondo averaged 9.2 points and 8 assists a game last season, shooting just 40 percent from the floor.

Los Angeles needs him and his playmaking skills on the court to ease some of the load on LeBron James. Right now, LeBron is the lone quality shot creator on the roster and it shows — when LeBron has been on the bench this season the Lakers have an offensive rating of 89.7 (via NBA.com), way less than a point per possession. It’s meant more on LeBron’s plate, but he has been up to the task.