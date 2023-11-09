'Working for this all year': Watterson football aims for Division III state title

Dominic Purcell, the Division III district Defensive Player of the Year, will help lead Watterson into Friday's regional semifinal against Bloom-Carroll.

As day turned to night Monday, Watterson football players and coaches continued with their preparations for a Division III, Region 11 semifinal against Bloom-Carroll at 7 p.m. Friday at Teays Valley.

Watterson doesn’t have a stadium, so the Eagles were practicing on a synthetic turf field that doubles as the outfield for the baseball field. Two light poles were positioned nearby, enabling the team to work into the evening.

This scenario, along with playing home games at Ohio Dominican, might seem like an inconvenience, but it doesn’t bother the Eagles, who hope to earn the program’s third state championship and first since 2010. Watterson also won a state title in 2002 and was runner-up in 2001, 1999 and 1972.

“This is tremendous,” coach Brian Kennedy said. “This is what the kids are used to. We’ve never had a home field. We’ve never had a home stadium ... so this is what we do.”

A.J. McAninch leads Watterson's offense, passing for 2,528 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Top-seeded Watterson (11-1) will be looking to avenge a 33-28 loss to Bloom-Carroll in the Region 11 final a season ago. The Bulldogs (10-2) are the fifth seed.

The winner plays third-seeded Granville (12-0) or seventh-seeded Bellefontaine (10-2) for the Region 11 title Nov. 17 at a neutral site. The state semifinals will be played Nov. 24, and the Division III state final is Dec. 1 in Canton.

“We’ll play anywhere,” senior linebacker Dominic Purcell said. “Hopefully we’re playing in December. That’s the plan.”

Third round: 5 things to watch in regional semifinals

Watterson’s Jake Uhlenhake catches a touchdown pass against Hartley on Sept. 22.

Advancing further than last year’s team has been the Eagles’ goal since the loss to Bloom-Carroll. The Bulldogs went on to a state runner-up finish, falling to Canfield 35-14 in the title game, and Watterson wants a chance to play for the championship.

“We’ve been working for this all year,” senior quarterback A.J. McAninch said. “It’s been on our mind, a goal that we want to accomplish. ... I wouldn’t be doing this every day if I didn’t think we could make it to the (state semifinals) and win it.”

McAninch leads the offense, completing 178 of 281 passes for 2,528 yards with 31 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has committed to play baseball at Marshall.

His top receiver is Jake Uhlenhake, who missed most of last season after twice breaking his right collarbone. He has 47 receptions for 822 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“It’s boring watching the game from the sideline,” Uhlenhake said. “It’s really fun to be on the field. ... The bond that we have is special. We’re all buddies.”

Watterson players celebrate with the student section following their 35-7 win over Hartley on Sept. 22 at Ohio Dominican, which is the Eagles' home field.

McAninch and Uhlenhake both were named first-team all-district.

“Jake is tremendous,” Kennedy said. “Credit to him for working hard and doing everything and getting better. I haven’t seen anybody stop him yet this year.”

Zack Weber leads the rushing attack with 635 yards and nine touchdowns on 129 carries.

Watterson coach Brian Kennedy addresses his team following a 35-7 win over Hartley on Sept. 22.

Purcell leads a defense that allows just 8.8 points per game and has recorded four shutouts. He was named Division III district Defensive Player of the Year.

“There’s nothing like (this team),” Purcell said. “It’s one of the most storied programs in Ohio. Nothing compares to it as far as the brotherhood goes. We’re all each other’s best friends and we all have each other’s backs.”

If everything works out, maybe they’ll get to raise a state championship trophy.

“When we start talking about goals in June and even in the offseason, (it’s) CCL championships, state championships,” Kennedy said. “If you’re not aiming for that then what are you doing?”

