Working NYC nurse mistakenly gets 300 pieces of unemployment mail

Associated Press

Twenty-six days into refusing to come home, Texas Democrats who have twice now blocked a GOP voting bill face a choice: whether to go for Round 3. It is a decision that partly depends on if the group of more than 50 Democratic state legislators still in Washington can claim victories up through now — and the right answer is not as easy as they would like as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott begins a third attempt to overhaul Texas' voting laws in another special session starting Saturday. The cross-country protest no doubt won national attention and piled scrutiny on the GOP's push to rewrite voting laws following the 2020 election.