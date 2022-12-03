After working out for Broncos, Joshua Dobbs visits with Lions

Yesterday, quarterback Joshua Dobbs was working out for the Denver Broncos. While there has not been any movement on a contract from the Broncos, Dobbs was on the move again today. After being waived by the Cleveland Browns to make room for Deshaun Watson on the active roster, Dobbs has now visited with the Detroit Lions as well.

The Browns would like to stash Dobbs back on their practice squad, but it seems as though he is trying his best to land an active roster gig elsewhere. It has been less than a week since his release, so there is still a chance Dobbs does not get a bite and lands back in Cleveland.

