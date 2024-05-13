The words of Thiago Scuro after returning to the Champions League and 2nd place

Very happy to see AS Monaco confirm its participation in the next Champions League thanks to its win in Montpellier (0-2), the Club's General Director spoke to the media.

That’s it, it’s official! Benefitting from a new victory won with character this Sunday at La Mosson (0-2), our Rouge et Blanc confirmed a return for the Principality club to the Champions League. Six years later, La Diagonale jersey will once again be worn in the queen of European competitions. It’s news that inevitably delighted AS Monaco CEO, Thiago Scuro, who expressed his satisfaction to the press. 🎙️

Good evening Thiago. We imagine that your joy is immense this evening…

I am very happy indeed! It was a difficult season which is coming to an end, with ups and downs, but we managed to meet our challenge. It’s really very positive to be here today and to confirm second place for AS Monaco, especially since it’s been a long time since the Club showed so much consistency throughout the year.

He expressed his compliments and satisfaction to the group, and recalled the importance for AS Monaco of being back in the Champions League. I would like to take this opportunity to thank him for the support he has given us since the start of the season and for trusting us.

Thiago ScuroOn President Dmitry Rybolovlev

I repeat, we did a good job with this squad which showed a lot of quality, with many experienced players as well as those from the Academy. This represents what the institution is, and we are happy to write a new chapter in its history.

What were the President’s words in the locker room?

He has been close to Adi, myself and the squad, and played a crucial role in all the decisions taken to lead the team to this result. It’s nice that he’s here tonight to celebrate with the team.

Are you already focused on recruiting for next season?

The project that was established from the start is to keep the Club in a permanent process of monitoring the market and the opportunities that may present themselves to us. The question is always: how can we give the squad better options? This is our daily work, and we will now discuss more precisely our specific needs for next season.

We want to maintain a good mix between experience and youth, because this corresponds to the history of the Club and this is how we want to move forward. Bringing along young talents is part of AS Monaco’s DNA, but above all we must remain efficient on the pitch.

The market is very dynamic at the moment and we do not control everything, but we must act in good time. Competing in the group stage of the Champions League is a big challenge, but like what we have just accomplished by finishing at the top of the Ligue 1 standings. We just want to write the next page of the history of AS Monaco.

How do you ensure you maintain a good balance?

I also have to say our win in Nice in the Derby was a turning point in our season for this group. After this match we showed how strong we are.

We will continue to maintain a certain balance between the two to continue our momentum. We will start talking about individual profiles from now on, to build our team for next season.

Champions League, nous revoilà ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/qEajPR4J0F — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) May 12, 2024

What is your best memory this season, looking back now?

If I had to say one, it was definitely my introduction to the press, which was a special moment for me. Becoming Sporting Director and then CEO of AS Monaco was a very important personal achievement.

But I also have to say our win in Nice in the Derby was a turning point in our season for this group. After this match we showed how strong we are. So if I had to take out two moments, one more personal, and the other more collective, it would be these two.