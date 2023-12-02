'Words can't explain it': Mainland pulls away from Vanguard in Class 3S football semifinal

DAYTONA BEACH — Mainland's football coaches and players set out on a mission from the moment they walked off the field in Fort Lauderdale last December, one step short of claiming Florida high school football's biggest prize and cementing legendary local status for eternity.

"December 16th, 2022, we experienced all the agony and pain," Buccaneers coach Travis Roland said. "We set a goal to host this thing, and be at home and to be able to do what we've done tonight."

Victorious in four consecutive playoff games, defending the home turf of Daytona Stadium, the Bucs can pack their bags and their buses for Tallahassee — and another shot at glory.

Mainland rushed for 308 yards, including a pair of second-half touchdowns for senior quarterback Dennis Murray Jr., and the Bucs (13-1) pulled away from Vanguard for a 34-12 win in Friday's FHSAA Class 3S semifinal.

'It's go time': Mainland's improved passing attack adds another wrinkle during playoff run

Mainland Dennis Murray Jr. (14) scores a touchdown during Friday night’s Class 3S semifinal game against Vanguard December 1st, 2023.

The Bucs will square off with undefeated St. Augustine (13-0) — and its high-powered offense led by quarterback Locklan Hewlett, running back Devonte Lyons and wide receiver Carl Jenkins Jr. — at 3 p.m. Thursday at Bragg Memorial Stadium, the home field of Florida A&M University. The top-seeded Yellow Jackets defeated Dunbar 35-14 in the second semifinal, reaching a FHSAA championship game for the first time since 2007.

"Words can't explain it. This is the best feeling I have ever felt," senior offensive lineman Elijah Walker said. "I've been to state championships before for weightlifting, and this is a feeling that is not even comparable. It's hard to make it to states, especially in Florida. But we have all the parts, all the pieces and everything. And we're making it happen with an amazing defense and our offense. We're buckled down, and we're starting to move the ball like we should with the big people up front."

Mainland established its ground-and-pound attack on its opening possession, a 10-play, 4½-minute grind ultimately resulting in Jacob Gettman's 31-yard field goal. Khamani Robinson extended the lead early in the second quarter, bursting through a seam off the right side for an untouched 32-yard sprint.

Vanguard (11-3) responded with its best series of the evening, aided by a pair of pass interference calls against defensive back Zavier Mincey. South Florida commit Fred Gaskin scrambled for three double-digit gains, including an 11-yard touchdown that cut the Knights' deficit to 10-6.

"It was definitely a challenge. The field was his when he wanted to roll out," Mainland defensive end LJ McCray, a Florida commit, said. "A lot of plays were going away from me, so it was kind of hard to contribute except to keep the pocket. But we did what we had to do."

Mainland’s LJ Mccray (11) celebrates a sack during Friday night’s game against Vanguard.

Gettman tacked on a second field goal, a 23-yarder, in the final minute of the first half. Mainland's defense then provided a huge jolt out of the break.

Ezaiah Shine undercut a wayward throw for an interception, then reversed field and outran the Knights for a 47-yard touchdown. Shine noticed his receiver tap his helmet before the snap, a signal the ball might be heading in his direction.

"I had seen the whole offense running to one side, and I just stopped and cut it back. It was gone," Shine said of the return.

Mainland’s defense Ramon McCollough Jr. (66) and E'zaiah Shine (4) tackle Vanguard wide receiver Dallen Ponder (21) during Friday night’s game.

Again, Vanguard answered with a touchdown, set up by the Knights' longest play from scrimmage — a 50-yard bomb from Gaskin to Western Kentucky commit Dallen Ponder. Gaskin capped the drive four plays and two penalties later, sweeping around the left end for an 11-yard score.

It was Mainland's dual-threat quarterback, however, who would ultimately decide the outcome with his legs.

With less than two minutes to play in the third, Murray sold a fake and zoomed 55 yards to the end zone on a keeper. Mainland restored a multi-score lead, one it would not surrender.

"It's just a blessing, all the blood, sweat and tears put in with these guys just trying to build connections each and every day. Just getting better and better, pushing through all the adversity," said Murray, who put the final touches on the victory with a 14-yard TD run in the fourth.

Mainland Dennis Murray Jr. (14) celebrates a touchdown during Friday night’s game against Vanguard December 1st, 2023.

"All the people that said we weren't going to be able to do it after that Lake Mary loss, now look at us. We're here."

Robinson surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season, and led the team with 125 on 17 carries. Corey Hill ran 14 times for 92 yards, and Murray contributed 82 with his pair of touchdowns.

Vanguard gained 199 yards of total offense with Gaskin completing 11 of 26 attempts for 127 yards and two interceptions.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: High school football: Mainland beats Vanguard in FHSAA Class 3S semifinal