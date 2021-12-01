Word is the Rockets may be up to trade their frontcourt players; should the Celtics inquire?

The Boston Celtics have a need at the power forward spot, preferably for a player who is capable of also playing center and wouldn’t necessarily be mortally offended to come off of the bench in a super-sixth man role. There are rumbles coming out of Texas that such a player might be available for trade.

That his play with the Houston Rockets has taken a bit of a step back might make his ask a reasonable one as well. Even having a rough season, said potential trade target would still be a clear boost to the team’s rotation.

If you haven’t yet guessed, this player is none other than Rockets big man Christian Wood.

Per The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, “There is an expectation around the NBA that … Wood, who’s in the second season of a three-year contract, will receive significant trade interest and that Houston will entertain offers, which lines up with our own reporting in the past.

The former UNLV player’s 3-point shooting has dipped (34.4%), but he is producing career highs in rebounds (11.8) and assists (2.1) per game while scoring 16.8 points per contest.

If the ask for the 26-year-old forward proves larger than the Celtics are comfortable playing, they might also ask after old friend Daniel Theis, who, of course, has familiarity with a number of current Celtics even if not new head coach Ime Udoka.

“Starting center Daniel Theis will also receive mild trade interest from teams in need of a steady veteran backup,” suggests O’Connor, and from what we are hearing such a trade would not deplete Boston’s thin resources much.

Whether the Celtics would want to make a larger move or a smaller one to shore up their frontcourt, Houston Rockets general manager Rafael Stone ought to be one of the first calls the team makes once it’s ready to start making changes to the roster.

And with the month of December finally here and the players signed over the summer becoming available to be traded in about two weeks, that time might be here in the blink of an eye.

