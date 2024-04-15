Worcestershire willing to consider move away from New Road to secure club's 'long-term future'

New Road suffered seven complete floods over the winter [PA Media]

Worcestershire have confirmed they are willing to consider a move away from New Road to secure the club's "long-term future".

Chief executive Ashley Giles said earlier this month that the time may be right for a move because of flooding.

New Road has staged Championship cricket since 1899, a run only halted by the summer flood of 2007.

The announcement came on the same day Worcestershire's Championship game at Nottingham was abandoned as a draw.

A club statement said: "Given the recent unprecedented record volume of flooding at New Road, and the increasing regularity of flooding, the Board of Worcestershire County Cricket Club understands the very real issues regarding the sustainability of the club.

"As a board, we will make it our key priority to explore every option, including a move from New Road, over the next few months so we can provide the membership and key stakeholders with a plan.

"This is to ensure the long-term future of Worcestershire County Cricket Club."

Historic issues with flooding mean Worcestershire have permission each season from the England and Wales Cricket Board to play their first two games away from home to give their ground more time to recover.

But this year's particularly difficult time - with seven full floods covering the ground - has forced their first two matches scheduled for New Road, against Durham and Somerset, to be switched to their out-ground at Chester Road in Kidderminster.

Giles told BBC Hereford & Worcester on 3 April: "I don't think we can carry on like this. It's costing us a lot of money.

"The ground is here to stage cricket, to be a venue for entertainment and hospitality. But conditions are seemingly getting worse."

Worcestershire are due to play their first Championship fixture of the season at New Road against Nottinghamshire on 24 May and their first home match in the T20 Blast a week later on 31 May, against Lancashire.

The Pears have started life back in Division One of the Championship following their promotion last season in promising fashion, drawing both their games so far against Warwickshire and Notts.