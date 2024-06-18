Worcestershire re-sign Essex paceman Allison

Ben Allison is now scheduled to play T20 for Essex on Friday night and red-ball for the Worcestershire on Sunday [Alex Davidson - Getty Images]

Worcestershire have re-signed bowling all-rounder Ben Allison from Essex on loan for their next two County Championship matches against Surrey and Durham.

He will be one of at least two changes to the Pears side as they return from T20 Blast to Championship duty for the first time in three weeks to play county champions Surrey, as England spinner Shoaib Bashir is still there on loan from Somerset.

The 6ft 5in Allison, 24, has not played any first-class cricket since joining Worcestershire on loan for the final three Championship games last season.

He took five wickets and made 134 runs as the club secured promotion back to Division One.

“His previous stint with us showcased his potential and commitment," said Worcestershire head coach Alan Richardson.

"We believe he will be a valuable addition to our squad for these crucial fixtures.

"This opportunity allows Ben to gain more game time and continue his development as a cricketer."

Allison has made four T20 Blast appearances for Essex so far in the competition and he may still figure for them in two fixtures this week - against Hampshire on Thursday evening and Kent at Canterbury the following night.

Promoted Worcestershire are yet to win in seven Championship matches this summer - but have drawn five and will start on Sunday only 45 points behind leaders Surrey.