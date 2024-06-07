Worcestershire sign England spinner Bashir on loan

Worcestershire have signed England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir on loan from Somerset.

The 20-year-old will be available for the next five of Worcestershire's T20 Blast games and their County Championship fixture against Surrey, starting on 23 June.

Bashir made his England debut in February after being a surprise call-up to the squad for the Test Series in India.

He took 17 wickets in the three matches he played, including two five-wicket hauls.

“Shoaib is a player of immense talent and potential, and we believe his presence will significantly strengthen our squad," Worcestershire head coach Alan Richardson said.

In April Bashir said he was open to a move away from the county to gain more playing time, with fellow England spinner Jack Leach also at the club.