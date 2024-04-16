Worcestershire could leave iconic New Road as flooding threatens club’s future

New Road was completely underwater just days before the start of the county season - PA/Jacob King

Worcestershire could move away from New Road, their home since 1896, because of persistent flooding from the River Severn causing “real issues” for the future of the club.

The iconic ground with its famous view of the cathedral has been flooded eight times since the 2023 season, forcing the club to move its first two home games in division one of the County Championship to Kidderminster, starting with the fixture against Durham this week.

The latest flood has led Worcestershire to worry they may have to shift their home Blast matches in May away from New Road, causing a potentially damaging financial loss.

In a statement on Monday night the Worcestershire board admitted the club may have to move away from its home to protect its future.

“Given the recent unprecedented record volume of flooding at New Road, and the increasing regularity of flooding, the Board of Worcestershire County Cricket Club understands the very real issues regarding the sustainability of the club,” the statement said.

“As a Board, we will make it our key priority to explore every option, including a move from New Road, over the next few months so we can provide the membership and key stakeholders with a plan. This is to ensure the long-term future of Worcestershire County Cricket Club.”

New Road has been Worcestershire's home since 1896 - Getty Images/Gareth Copley

There is a financial implication when Worcestershire shift matches to Kidderminster and the complications of planning and selling tickets for matches caused by the unknown variability of the weather adds to the issue. With the water table high at the moment, it does not take much for the ground to flood again.

With wetter winters becoming increasingly common, the problem has become more urgent for the club in recent seasons. The issue of moving away from New Road is how to fund the project. The land is not very valuable because it is on a flood plain which limits its use and sale.

Gloucestershire are also exploring moving away from their home in Bristol but play on land worth around £25 million, attracting more potential buyers. Worcestershire recorded a small profit of £13,340 in 2023, which was a recovery from a loss of £203,287 the previous year but a sign of how precarious life is for the non-Test grounds that do not host Hundred teams.

Ashley Giles, the Worcestershire chief executive, told Talksport this week that private investment in the Hundred can be a game-changer for the counties. “Currently, there is a danger that the 18 counties aren’t sustainable with some of the finances in the game,” he said. “It’s about protecting the whole game and the extra investment will help us do that.”

